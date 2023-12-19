Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Great 4 BusinessMobitainmentEdge GrowthSAICAThe Innovator TrustBusiness Partners LimitedHook, Line & SinkerDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Entrepreneurship News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BestofBiz 2023: Entrepreneurship

    19 Dec 2023
    19 Dec 2023
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2023 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Entrepreneurship site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2023: Entrepreneurship

    Most-read stories

    1MTN opens new supplier programme for SMEs, calls for applications17 Oct 2023
    23 SA businesswomen who are making their mark in SA today - Gugu Mjadu - Business Partners Limited10 Aug 2023
    3KZN youth-owned businesses to benefit from R90m fund06 Sep 2023
    4SAB launches the Retail Academy to empower SA's small retail businesses21 Nov 2023
    52023 FNB Youth Start-up Accelerator calls for entries08 May 2023
    69 questions to ask to improve your chances of getting business finance - Business Partners Limited17 Jan 2023
    7A simple guide on how to register a business in South Africa - Business Partners Limited06 Mar 2023
    8New Yebo Fresh township business programme to boost 3,000 kasipreneurs06 Mar 2023
    9Don't fall for the myths: How to succeed with your small business startup in SA - Catherine Wijnberg16 Feb 2023
    10New digital community for startup founders to launch - SME South Africa10 Jul 2023
    11Key findings from the 2023 State of Entrepreneurship in South Africa Survey25 May 2023
    12Rural reinvention: Inspiring stories of innovation by entrepreneurs in Mpumalanga - Monwabisi Mhlophe31 Oct 2023
    13FNB MasterUp SME development programme calls for applications05 Oct 2023
    14The impact that load shedding is having on small businesses and their employees - Business Partners Limited30 May 2023
    158 Waterfall City SMEs rack up R29m in revenue through development programme30 May 2023
    16South Africa's small businesses are struggling in digital progression, report finds04 Dec 2023
    17Call for applications: Google Black Founders Fund for Startups in Africa01 Mar 2023
    18#StartupMentoring: Samantha Coom's remarkable journey from corporate success to thriving entrepreneurship - Imran Salie24 Oct 2023
    19SAB invites entrepreneurs to apply to the 100+ Accelerator programme15 Jun 2023
    20Tech entrepreneur develops solution to aid Gqeberha's water crisis - The Innovator Trust06 Mar 2023

    Most-read contributors

    1Catherine Wijnberg
    2Desigan Chetty
    3Michael Bowren
    4Mitchan Adams
    5Sven Wolf
    6Tish Haridass
    7Ashleigh Butterworth
    8Colin Timmis
    9Lara Du Plessis
    10Allon Raiz

    Most-viewed press offices

    1ActionCOACH Business Coaching
    2Great 4 Business


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism & Travel.

    NextOptions


    Related

    #BestofBiz 2023: Automotive
    #BestofBiz 2023: Automotive
    7 minutes
    #BestofBiz 2023: Education
    #BestofBiz 2023: Education
    7 minutes
    #BestofBiz 2023: Retail
    #BestofBiz 2023: Retail
    7 minutes
    #BestofBiz 2023, Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Marketing & Media site over the past year
    #BestofBiz 2023: Marketing & Media
    7 minutes
    #BestofBiz 2023: Property
    #BestofBiz 2023: Property
    7 minutes
    #BestofBiz 2023: Healthcare
    #BestofBiz 2023: Healthcare
    7 minutes
    #BestofBiz 2023: Lifestyle
    #BestofBiz 2023: Lifestyle
    7 minutes
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz