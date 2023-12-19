BestofBiz 2023: Entrepreneurship

|1
|MTN opens new supplier programme for SMEs, calls for applications
|17 Oct 2023
|2
|3 SA businesswomen who are making their mark in SA today - Gugu Mjadu - Business Partners Limited
|10 Aug 2023
|3
|KZN youth-owned businesses to benefit from R90m fund
|06 Sep 2023
|4
|SAB launches the Retail Academy to empower SA's small retail businesses
|21 Nov 2023
|5
|2023 FNB Youth Start-up Accelerator calls for entries
|08 May 2023
|6
|9 questions to ask to improve your chances of getting business finance - Business Partners Limited
|17 Jan 2023
|7
|A simple guide on how to register a business in South Africa - Business Partners Limited
|06 Mar 2023
|8
|New Yebo Fresh township business programme to boost 3,000 kasipreneurs
|06 Mar 2023
|9
|Don't fall for the myths: How to succeed with your small business startup in SA - Catherine Wijnberg
|16 Feb 2023
|10
|New digital community for startup founders to launch - SME South Africa
|10 Jul 2023
|11
|Key findings from the 2023 State of Entrepreneurship in South Africa Survey
|25 May 2023
|12
|Rural reinvention: Inspiring stories of innovation by entrepreneurs in Mpumalanga - Monwabisi Mhlophe
|31 Oct 2023
|13
|FNB MasterUp SME development programme calls for applications
|05 Oct 2023
|14
|The impact that load shedding is having on small businesses and their employees - Business Partners Limited
|30 May 2023
|15
|8 Waterfall City SMEs rack up R29m in revenue through development programme
|30 May 2023
|16
|South Africa's small businesses are struggling in digital progression, report finds
|04 Dec 2023
|17
|Call for applications: Google Black Founders Fund for Startups in Africa
|01 Mar 2023
|18
|#StartupMentoring: Samantha Coom's remarkable journey from corporate success to thriving entrepreneurship - Imran Salie
|24 Oct 2023
|19
|SAB invites entrepreneurs to apply to the 100+ Accelerator programme
|15 Jun 2023
|20
|Tech entrepreneur develops solution to aid Gqeberha's water crisis - The Innovator Trust
|06 Mar 2023
|1
|Catherine Wijnberg
|2
|Desigan Chetty
|3
|Michael Bowren
|4
|Mitchan Adams
|5
|Sven Wolf
|6
|Tish Haridass
|7
|Ashleigh Butterworth
|8
|Colin Timmis
|9
|Lara Du Plessis
|10
|Allon Raiz
|1
|ActionCOACH Business Coaching
|2
|Great 4 Business
