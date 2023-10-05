FNB MasterUp SME development programme calls for applications

"This 10-month business development programme is specifically designed for small to medium enterprise owners, with the primary aim of helping accelerate business growth and successfully increasing investment potential," FNB described the programme in a press statement.
Heather Lowe, head of SME development at FNB, said:
"We strive to provide contextual and relevant support to SMEs in the economy across business stages and sizes. We do not adopt a one-size-fits-all approach to business development support.
"The programme is designed to address unique, contextual business needs, and to provide a customised growth strategy for each participant, supported by appropriate content, mentorship, and masterclasses.
"Participation in the programme also enables access to our bespoke funding offerings designed to address funding needs not traditionally filled within the funding landscape."
The key programme objectives are focused on driving:
The blended programme approach will encompass the following key interventions:
To qualify for this opportunity, you need to be a business leader in any business sector running a business with the following minimum qualifying criteria:
There is only space for 60 qualifying SMEs to participate in this development program for a period of 10 months. Applications can be submitted at www.red3-sixty.com/fnbmasterup and click on 'Apply Now'.
Applications will close on 31 October 2023. Once applications have closed, the vetting and selection process will take two months, and accepted businesses will be informed in December 2023.