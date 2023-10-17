Industries

MTN opens new supplier programme for SMEs, calls for applications

17 Oct 2023
MTN has introduced MTN Xlerator, the network operator's new enterprise supplier development (ESD) programme that plans to increase its procurement spend by R4bn over two years with 51% Black-owned SMMEs.
Customers are seen at an outlet of South Africa's MTN Group at the Mall of the South in Johannesburg, South Africa on 4 November 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Customers are seen at an outlet of South Africa's MTN Group at the Mall of the South in Johannesburg, South Africa on 4 November 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The MTN ESD programme is open for SMMEs that have been in operation for at least six months, are at least 51% Black-owned, achieve an annual turnover of R500m or less and have daily operations that Black managers in key positions manage.

Charles Molapisi, MTN SA CEO adds, “MTN Xlerator is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to progress, innovation, and empowerment. We believe in the enormous, unearthed potential within South Africa. At MTN, we believe in the evolution of empowerment and our goal is to transition from a transaction-based supply chain to a values-based one, ensuring everyone enjoys the benefits of a connected world while building a better tomorrow.”

To apply for MTN Xlerator go to www.mtn.co.za/xlerator/.

Payabill

Payabill, an SME financing fintech, has been chosen by MTN as one of the finance partners for the programme.

Payabill provides access to funding to South African SMEs. Payabill will feature alongside other selected lenders and banks in MTN’s programme.

The company targets SMEs with annual revenues between R500,000 and R30m, giving them working and other capital to grow their businesses. It offers various forms of finance including local and international trade finance, as well as asset finance.

Explains Eli Michal, Payabill CEO: “We are excited to have been selected by MTN to partner on its Xlerator programme. Payabill has already paid many suppliers in most sectors chosen by its customers all over the country.

NextOptions
