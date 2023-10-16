Industries

The Instant Group acquires PSA

16 Oct 2023
The Instant Group has acquired South African firm Property Solutions Africa to expand its flexible workspace presence in Africa's rapidly growing market, meeting rising demand.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

The Instant Group, a worldwide hub for flexible workspace solutions, has completed the acquisition of Property Solutions Africa (PSA), a South African property advisory firm. This strategic move aims to extend The Instant Group's presence and enhance its business operations throughout the African continent.

South Africa is one of the fastest growing markets globally for co-working and other forms of flexible workspace, including managed offices with demand increasing by 49% year-on-year since 2019 and co-working space accounting for 1.6% of total office stock in the region in 2022.

PSA is a multi-disciplined real-estate advisory firm, recognised as having pioneered occupier service lines in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. The team has more than 28 years of experience and has successfully delivered in excess of 250,000 square metres of flexible workspace products for multi-national clients across Africa.

PSA is led by Kieron Murray, who is recognised as one of South Africa’s leading tenant rep advisors. PSA has worked with clients such as Amazon, GSK, Phillip Morris, Eversheds, Relx-LN, H&M, Intelling, and PPS on real-estate deals in more than 24 locations across sub-Saharan Africa.

Tim Rodber, chief executive officer of The Instant Group said: “Demand for support from both occupiers and suppliers of workspace is rapidly increasing across the African continent. The acquisition of PSA allows us to respond to the demands of these businesses and provide innovative workspace solutions that meet their needs. We very much look forward to supporting Kieron and his team as they grow across the region.”

Kieron Murray, director of PSA comments: “Businesses venturing into Africa require expert guidance spanning office search through to delivery of workspace. Our extensive market experience combined with The Instant Group’s flexible marketplace allows us to bring international support to clients across African markets meeting the growing demand for flexible workspace”.

