Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

NSBC.AfricaOnPoint PRBinanceAWIEFThe Publicity WorkshopGreenCapeBusiness Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

SMEs News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SAB launches the Retail Academy to empower SA's small retail businesses

    21 Nov 2023
    21 Nov 2023
    The South African Breweries (SAB) has launched the Retail Academy during Entrepreneurship Month to empower 4,500 small retail businesses with skills, knowledge and tools to thrive and operate as sustainable ventures.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The academy is a digital platform where retailers will be completing business development training, including lessons in strategy, sales, operations, and finance among others.

    These skills are set to empower them and sustain their businesses for the long run. An additional feature of the academy is to train retailers on the importance of growing their businesses responsibly.

    This academy will further support retailers with material that will assist the operational areas of their businesses.

    Barbara Copelovici, director of entrepreneurship and ESG at SAB said, “In recognition of Entrepreneurship Month, SAB reiterates its commitment to driving inclusive growth across our communities. We do so by focusing on upskilling women and youth entrepreneurs who are then equipped to make a meaningful contribution to the communities they operate in”

    Although this academy is facilitated through the use of the BEES platform, it will be powered by SAB Sharp. This forms part of the ongoing Responsible Retailer Programme (RTP) where outlets are trained and audited in accordance with legal requirements and global principles based on responsible trading.

    The pilot programme of the academy is currently being rolled out to over 4,500 retailers and this offering will be available to more retailers in 2024. To participate you need to be a licensed retailer currently trading with SAB and need to fall within the BEES regulatory standards set out for retailers.

    Copelovici adds, “Through various programmes, SAB established entrepreneurship as a key priority that seeks to support social innovators, farmers, retailers and SMEs by driving growth through several empowerment interventions.

    The Retailer Academy is one such initiative that we are certain will make a huge difference in the lives of the entrepreneurs we partner with. In a country with an unfathomable unemployment rate, we have to do all we can to assist entrepreneurs to build successful and sustainable businesses.”

    The overall goal of SAB’s entrepreneurship programmes is to support 35,000 small businesses and entrepreneurs by 2025, this includes support provided to women-owned businesses in townships and rural areas, farmers, retailers, and entrepreneurs.

    Read more: SAB, South African Breweries
    NextOptions

    Related

    SAB partners with Eastern Cape Liquor Board to create safer communities
    SAB partners with Eastern Cape Liquor Board to create safer communities
    26 Oct 2023
    The 'Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue' celebrating 10 years of success
    Optimize AgencyThe 'Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue' celebrating 10 years of success
    Source:
    SAB pledges commitment to digital agriculture and inclusive practices
    29 Sep 2023
    SAB and SABC secure rights to televise key 2023 Rugby World Cup matches
    SAB and SABC secure rights to televise key 2023 Rugby World Cup matches
    8 Sep 2023
    Image source: Khaosai Wongnatthakan –
    SAB, ESG Africa launch Beyond Awards for sustainability excellence
    17 Aug 2023
    Source: © SAB The South African Breweries (SAB) and the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) have forged a learning and development partnership
    SAB announces partnership with GIBS to drive knowledge and innovation
    3 Aug 2023
    Creative Circle Full Circle panel: (L to R) Roanna Williams - Creative Circle chairperson, Loyiso Twala - McCann Joburg chief creative officer, Vaughan Croeser - SAB VP of marketing for South Africa, Khensani Nobanda - Nedbank group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, nd Ann Nurock - trend spotter (Image by Danette Breitenbach.)
    #Cannes2023: Creative Circle Full Circle focuses on SA's 2023 Cannes Lions performance
     26 Jul 2023
    Source: City Sightseeing SA SABeerdle is the South African Breweries (SAB) latest campaign to educate consumers about the positive impact that beer has on the economy
    SABeerdle: Educating consumers on the positive impact of beer on the economy
    4 Jul 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz