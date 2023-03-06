New Yebo Fresh township businesses programme to boost 3,000 kasipreneurs

South African kasipreneurs who qualify are encouraged to sign-up for the Yebo Fresh Business Lab programme by sending a WhatsApp to 072 774 6192; visiting yebofresh.co.za or https://lab.yebofresh.co.za/. Applications are accepted from the beginning of March, until 30 April 2023.
"With the mission to empower and support township entrepreneurs, Yebo Fresh aims to help small businesses not merely to survive but also to thrive in the township marketplace, which is estimated to be over R160bn," the company said.
"We have launched the Yebo Fresh Business Lab because we believe in the collective power of kasipreneurs to grow and transform the township economy through a change in mindset. We see and believe in the Kasipreneur. We are encouraging entrepreneurs in the informal sector to feel inspired to take action to change their approach to doing business in the township," said Yebo Fresh’s education development manager Samkelisiwe Sikhosana.