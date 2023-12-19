Industries

    19 Dec 2023
    19 Dec 2023
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2023 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Property & Real Estate site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2023: Property

    Most-read stories

    1Limpopo housing market surges as scenic Hoedspruit draws diverse buyers31 Oct 2023
    2World-class medical cannabis company in Lesotho for sale08 Nov 2023
    3Cape Town's Southern Suburbs defies market slowdown16 Oct 2023
    4DPWI approves release of 1,199ha of land to settle Mpumalanga restitution claim30 Jan 2023
    5Township development facility, uMaStandi Fund, attracts R125m13 Mar 2023
    6Cape Town's Bayside Mall to undergo R352m redevelopment16 May 2023
    7Resilient Claremont CBD poised for further investment and growth27 Oct 2023
    8Village Walk unites retail precincts in Pretoria East06 Nov 2023
    9Cape Winelands Airport begins R7bn expansion for international hub22 Nov 2023
    10Mompati Mall in the North West nears completion25 Jul 2023
    11Cape Winelands emerges as premier retirement hub22 Sep 2023
    12The Instant Group acquires PSA16 Oct 2023
    13Cape Town climbs up Knight Frank's PIRI 100 once again01 Mar 2023
    14#Budget2023: Increase in threshold for transfer duty exemption good news for home buyers - Dr Andrew Golding23 Feb 2023
    15A tough year ahead for commercial property - key themes to look out for in 2023 - John Loos24 Jan 2023
    16#BizTrends2023: Pockets of opportunity in a tough residential property market - Hayley Ivins-Downes09 Jan 2023
    17Hotel construction commences to add the final touch to Growthpoint's historic Longkloof precinct - Catchwords06 Sep 2023
    18How to become a property mogul in South Africa17 Jan 2023
    19Sandton continues transition from office space to housing18 Sep 2023
    20Rapid advancements being made on Sandton's R3bn mixed-use Barlow Park17 Apr 2023

    Most-read contributors

    1Dr Andrew Golding
    2John Loos
    3Hayley Ivins-Downes
    4Samuel Seeff
    5Joanne Solomon
    6Tilda Mwai
    7Paul Stevens
    8Lianie Minny
    9Peter Setou
    10Heloise Mgcina
    11Ulana van Biljon
    12Matseleng Mogodi
    13Malcolm Horne
    14Kagiso Mahlangu

    Most-viewed press offices

    1Bedford Brokerage

    View the most-read lists for our other industries:Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism & Travel.

