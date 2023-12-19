BestofBiz 2023: Property

|1
|Limpopo housing market surges as scenic Hoedspruit draws diverse buyers
|31 Oct 2023
|2
|World-class medical cannabis company in Lesotho for sale
|08 Nov 2023
|3
|Cape Town's Southern Suburbs defies market slowdown
|16 Oct 2023
|4
|DPWI approves release of 1,199ha of land to settle Mpumalanga restitution claim
|30 Jan 2023
|5
|Township development facility, uMaStandi Fund, attracts R125m
|13 Mar 2023
|6
|Cape Town's Bayside Mall to undergo R352m redevelopment
|16 May 2023
|7
|Resilient Claremont CBD poised for further investment and growth
|27 Oct 2023
|8
|Village Walk unites retail precincts in Pretoria East
|06 Nov 2023
|9
|Cape Winelands Airport begins R7bn expansion for international hub
|22 Nov 2023
|10
|Mompati Mall in the North West nears completion
|25 Jul 2023
|11
|Cape Winelands emerges as premier retirement hub
|22 Sep 2023
|12
|The Instant Group acquires PSA
|16 Oct 2023
|13
|Cape Town climbs up Knight Frank's PIRI 100 once again
|01 Mar 2023
|14
|#Budget2023: Increase in threshold for transfer duty exemption good news for home buyers - Dr Andrew Golding
|23 Feb 2023
|15
|A tough year ahead for commercial property - key themes to look out for in 2023 - John Loos
|24 Jan 2023
|16
|#BizTrends2023: Pockets of opportunity in a tough residential property market - Hayley Ivins-Downes
|09 Jan 2023
|17
|Hotel construction commences to add the final touch to Growthpoint's historic Longkloof precinct - Catchwords
|06 Sep 2023
|18
|How to become a property mogul in South Africa
|17 Jan 2023
|19
|Sandton continues transition from office space to housing
|18 Sep 2023
|20
|Rapid advancements being made on Sandton's R3bn mixed-use Barlow Park
|17 Apr 2023
|1
|Dr Andrew Golding
|2
|John Loos
|3
|Hayley Ivins-Downes
|4
|Samuel Seeff
|5
|Joanne Solomon
|6
|Tilda Mwai
|7
|Paul Stevens
|8
|Lianie Minny
|9
|Peter Setou
|10
|Heloise Mgcina
|11
|Ulana van Biljon
|12
|Matseleng Mogodi
|13
|Malcolm Horne
|14
|Kagiso Mahlangu
|1
|Bedford Brokerage
