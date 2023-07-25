Industries

Mompati Mall in the North West nears completion

25 Jul 2023
According to developer Twin City, Mompati Mall in Vryburg is on track for its public opening on 26 October. The single-level centre, located near the CBD, is named after local struggle icon Dr Ruth Mompati.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Its design is by Leon Jacobs Architects, and construction is being led by the main contractor NJW. The development has also resulted in improvements to the surrounding roads and bulk services.

According to Johan van Wyk, director of new business at Twin City, Mompati Mall will have a solar photovoltaic plant installed to produce green energy, reducing strain on the national grid and helping ensure that the mall remains operational during load shedding.

“Mompati Mall will harness the economic power of the CBD and provide a shopping experience with an upmarket design that can stand proudly next to any modern mall found across South Africa’s metropolitan areas,” says van Wyk.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The 22,700m2 centre will open its doors with more than 60 stores ready to trade, including Shoprite, Spar, Mr Price, Truworths, Foschini, Pep, Clicks, Wimpy, and McDonalds.

Mompati Mall is expected to create around 750 full-time jobs once completed.

