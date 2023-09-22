Cape Winelands emerges as premier retirement hub

In recent years, the Cape Winelands, and particularly the Paarl-Franschhoek Valley, has emerged as a retirement destination with as much, if not more, to offer retirees than the more traditional coastal and urban destinations.

Source: Supplied.

Val de Vie Estate's latest offering, the new Val de Vie Evergreen Luxury Suites, represents the next phase of Val de Vie Evergreen development's expansion. This type of offering has attracted retirees and bolstered the economic landscape of the Boland and the Western Cape, significantly contributing tax revenue and employment opportunities within local communities.

Val de Vie Evergreen is one of the premier retirement destinations in the country, earning global recognition with the Best Retirement Development in the World Award at the 2020/2021 International Property Awards. Since its launch in 2017, more than 200 homes have been sold and a vibrant retirement community of approximately 300 residents has been established.

Luxury living and amenities

The newly unveiled 44m², single and 66m², double bedroom Val de Vie Evergreen Luxury Suites feature elegant layouts, air-conditioning, high-speed fibre connections, designer finishings and a continued power supply during load shedding. These units encapsulate the essence of Val de Vie Estate, where residents live in luxury and safety, surrounded by the beauty of the Cape Winelands.

Cobus Bedeker, managing director of Evergreen Property Investments expressed his excitement, stating, “The unveiling of the new Val de Vie Evergreen Luxury Suites at South Africa's foremost estate showcases our commitment to curating an experience that embraces all facets of retirement living.”

The Val de Vie Evergreen Lifestyle Centre, presently in the process of being built, will offer a range of amenities, including a charming coffee bar/bistro, hair salon and beauty salon, games rooms, a craft room, a library and a cinema room.

Furthermore, the centre will house an occupational therapy room, indoor pool and a fully equipped gym. In addition, the 3000m², facility will have meeting rooms and a business lounge for added convenience.

Unparalleled natural beauty

Source: Supplied.

The Val de Vie Evergreen Luxury Suites overlook the Val de Vie Evergreen Central Park Garden, equivalent in size to four rugby fields. Val de Vie Evergreen residents have access to all existing Val de Vie Estate facilities and amenities, complemented by world-class security infrastructure.

Val de Vie Evergreen residents enjoy peace of mind with 24-hour medical care available on-site, including a dedicated Mediclinic facility with the retirement village where appointments with specialists can easily be arranged.

The surrounding region offers retirees many activities, including visits to nearby towns, renowned wine farms and scenic landscapes that are international tourist destinations while the rivers and mountains of the Boland form a striking natural environment to live in.

The new Val de Vie Evergreen Luxury Suites represent a unique residential space that prioritises comfort and fosters a strong sense of community. Val de Vie Estate takes pride in this new development and the role it plays in positioning the Cape Winelands as the preferred destination for so many South African and international retirees alike.

Val de Vie Evergreen Luxury Suites are available to residents of 65 years and older, with prices starting from R2m.