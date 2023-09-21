Paarl's premier retirement-living offering with full ownership

The future of assisted living has arrived in the heart of Paarl with the launch of an exceptional residential development - The Anura Residence - brought to you by Fiorini's Group and AF Holdings, in collaboration with renowned architect Abrie Jordaan, Jordaan Architects.

Source: Supplied.Architect rendering and all designs by: Jordaan Architects

With 348 thoughtfully designed units, this development is poised to redefine the concept of golden years living for many people who seek retirement solutions in the Boland, offering an unparalleled blend of luxury, convenience, and sustainability.

What makes this development truly unique is its central location at 225 Main Road. It stands out as the only project in Paarl Central that provides a specialised market segment with the opportunity to purchase a sectional title for personal ownership or investment.

This offers tenants over the age of 50 a competitively priced alternative to existing retirement living options in Paarl Central, without requiring them to pay a non-refundable deposit, as is often the case with other retirement facilities in the area.

“We saw a gap in the market after completing our research and found that people in Paarl over the age of 68, which is the entry age at other existing retirement facilities like Huis Vergenoegd, really didn’t have any alternatives to meet their retirement needs other than having to go through strenuous screening processes and then being placed on a three-year waiting list. This, after paying exorbitant deposits which would not even be refunded,” Anton Louw, spokesperson for AF Holdings, said.

He continued to say that, “Our research showed that this market segment is currently paying monthly rental fees from around R9,000 to R22,000 per unit and these individuals are placed on waiting lists at existing retirement homes for multiple years. By the time they can actually reside in these facilities, these rental amounts will have escalated by at least 30%.

“This was very interesting to note. It gave birth to the concept that The Anura Residence could serve as an affordable alternative within less than a 200m radius from existing establishments.

Affordable full-ownership options

“We saw the market was right here waiting for something like The Anura Residence. Given the current waiting period at existing competing options, we will be filling a dire need for this group of people seeking something that makes much more financial sense from an investment point of view.”

Priced from R875,000 for well-appointed studios to R2,700,000 for expansive two-bedroom suites, every layout is crafted to accommodate varying preferences and lifestyles.

The attractively priced selection available here caters to both investors and individuals seeking a comfortable home during their retirement years, without the obligation of purchasing life rights — a prevalent option in this market segment within Paarl and neighboring estates, such as Evergreen in Val de Vie.

“At The Anura Residence, properties are sold with full ownership, just as any other residential investment should be, ensuring growth and profits on resales for the benefit of each homeowner. This is one of the main reasons we felt that a product such as this needed to be introduced to the Boland property market - offering something unique that also offers unparalleled value for money. Our buyers couldn’t agree more,” adds Delicia van Wyk, franchisee and principal of RealNet Paarl and Surrounds who has successfully launched the development to the public and manages sales on behalf of the developers.

Fusion of aesthetics, safety, and sustainability

Jordaan states that, “The architectural design of The Anura Residence marries modern aesthetics with functionality. High-quality materials ensure durability, while energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems promote responsible energy consumption.

“Safety and security are paramount at The Anura Residence. A comprehensive security system, including CCTV surveillance and access control, ensures residents' well-being. The commitment to sustainability is evident through the utilisation of alternative back-up power for electrical supply, energy-efficient appliances, and green building practices.

“We are proud to have been able to design a product like The Anura Residence and feel it is not just a structure; it is a manifestation of architectural innovation, community-centric design, and a dedication to enhancing the lives of retirees - a space that provides comfort, convenience, and camaraderie for those embarking on the next chapter of their lives in Paarl, Western Cape.”

Louw concludes that, “The Anura Residence is a haven for those seeking impeccable assisted living solutions. With meticulously crafted apartments that combine comfort, security, and tailored care, it's the ultimate destination for those navigating their golden years. Our offerings provide peace of mind for individuals looking to ensure a vibrant future, offering both rental income potential and a secure place to call home when the time comes.”

A wealth of amenities

A hallmark of this remarkable development is the integration of essential services that cater to the needs of its residents. These include the convenience of in-house catering services, that cater to a range of culinary preferences and in-house cleaning and laundry all included in the levies. Moreover, the development offers an on-site medical facility with dedicated nurses’ stations on each floor, ensuring immediate access to emergency medical assistance as well as routine check ups and wellness maintenance.

Residents are also able to revel in the breathtaking communal rooftop garden, a lush oasis where connections are nurtured and moments cherished. With a fully-equipped bar and built-in braai facilities, this space is designed to foster community camaraderie against a backdrop of panoramic vistas .The rooftop also boasts its one-of-a-kind lawn bowls’ recreational facility.

Residents can also unwind in the comfort of North-facing, air-conditioned sunrooms located on each consecutive second floor, offering an abundance of natural light and panoramic views. These retreats are ideal for quiet moments of relaxation or social gatherings, ensuring that every resident finds their perfect corner of tranquility.