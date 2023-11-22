Cape Winelands Airport begins R7bn expansion for international hub

This month, developers have initiated the process of obtaining environmental approval for the transformation and expansion of Cape Winelands Airport, located near Cape Town, into an international commercial airport.

Source: Facebook/AviationOne.

Phase 1 of the project is estimated to cost R7bn.

This phase involves repositioning the main runway with a 01-19 orientation and a length of 3,500m.. Additionally, it includes the construction of a passenger terminal designed to accommodate 5.2 million annual passengers.

Further developments, including cargo terminals, aircraft hangars, a hotel, and landside commercial real estate, will be undertaken based on market demand.

The Master Plan and various specialised aviation studies were conducted by the local office of Naco, Netherlands Airport Consultants.