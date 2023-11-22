Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Propelair SACatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Industrial & Logistics Property News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Cape Winelands Airport begins R7bn expansion for international hub

    22 Nov 2023
    22 Nov 2023
    This month, developers have initiated the process of obtaining environmental approval for the transformation and expansion of Cape Winelands Airport, located near Cape Town, into an international commercial airport.
    Source: Facebook/AviationOne.
    Source: Facebook/AviationOne.

    Phase 1 of the project is estimated to cost R7bn.

    This phase involves repositioning the main runway with a 01-19 orientation and a length of 3,500m.. Additionally, it includes the construction of a passenger terminal designed to accommodate 5.2 million annual passengers.

    Further developments, including cargo terminals, aircraft hangars, a hotel, and landside commercial real estate, will be undertaken based on market demand.

    The Master Plan and various specialised aviation studies were conducted by the local office of Naco, Netherlands Airport Consultants.

    Read more: tourism, airport, runway, passenger terminal
    NextOptions

    Related

    #OrchidsandOnions: Trevor Noah tourism ad captures the essence of SA
    #OrchidsandOnions: Trevor Noah tourism ad captures the essence of SA
     15 Nov 2023
    Google search with generative AI recently expanded to South Africa.
    Department of Tourism signs collaboration deal with Google
    12 Nov 2023
    Imag supplied from The Disney Plane reveal, captured by Mpho Ramathikithi, ZCMC Media. Disney’s biggest festive retail campaign in South Africa, May Your Wishes Come True has kicked off with a co-branded celebratory aircraft livery on Lift featuring some of the most iconic and memorable characters from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars
    Disney's biggest retail campaign "Lift's" into the sky
    23 Oct 2023
    The magazine was launched on Wednesday. Source: Karabo Ledwaba.
    This is Cape Town: City launches marketing magazine
     14 Sep 2023
    Source: © 123rf Hendrik du Preez, vice president – Africa at Qatar Airways outlines the airlines' sport sponsorship strategy in Africa
    Qatar Airways: Selling airline seats in Africa through sports sponsorships
     8 Sep 2023
    Source:
    Isuzu to sponsor SA Fashion Week
    27 Jul 2023
    Thanda Safari Lodge itself rises up out of the land, blending perfectly with its surroundings, with spectacular views of the 35,000 acre reserve (Image supplied)
    Thanda Safari: An indulgent wildlife experience
     12 May 2023
    #OrchidsandOnions: Switzerland brings SA flavour with Trevor Noah and Roger Federer ad
    #OrchidsandOnions: Switzerland brings SA flavour with Trevor Noah and Roger Federer ad
     3 Apr 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz