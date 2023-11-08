Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Property News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Property jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


World-class medical cannabis company in Lesotho for sale

8 Nov 2023
One of Africa's largest outdoor cannabis-growing facilities, Highlands Investments in Lesotho, will be auctioned this month.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

Highlands Investments was at the forefront of the country’s legalisation process and was granted one of the first and largest trading licenses.

The company cultivates, processes and packages high-quality THC and CBD cannabis flower for the production of medical-grade cannabis products, and in 2021, was behind what was described as the world’s largest single legal cannabis export to date.

The 2022 African Cannabis Report stated that the total estimated size of the legal African cannabis market was approximately $41m (R755m), driven by exports to international legal markets.

“Highlands was established with an initial investment of about $20m and meets global standards for medical cannabis cultivation,” said Norman Raad, chief executive officer of Broll Auctions and Sales.

Broll Auctions and Sales will auction the business which includes 20ha of cannabis, with strains including Moby Dick, Diet Durban, Cloud Walker and Super Silver Haze. Key to the sale is the company’s Medical Cannabis Cultivation Licence for cultivation of up to 200ha, and a 60-year lease with room for further expansion.

Assets included in the sale include a modern processing and packaging facility, a natural aquifer, three mega boreholes, three one-million litre reservoirs, fully-integrated irrigation system, and several tonnes of CBD and THC biomass.

Prime cannabis-cultivation site

Raad said the 100% buyout of equity shares in Highlands would provide an opportunity for a large-scale trade-player or other knowledgeable investor to diversify his or her agricultural exposure. “Lesotho is an independent kingdom, globally recognised as one of the world’s best locations for cannabis cultivation, with its ideal climate.”

Now into its sixth growth cycle, Highlands Investments was one of the first ISO 22000 accredited cannabis businesses, reassuring global buyers that the cultivation and the processing are performed at the highest international standards.

While designed for cannabis and hemp, the machinery and processing capabilities mean business has the capacity to cultivate a wide array of genetics, including cash crops like barley, wheat, grain, sorghum, sesame, and biofuels.

The high-end agricultural business will go under the hammer at Wanderers Club in Johannesburg on 22 November at noon.

NextOptions
Read more: auction, Lesotho, CBD, cannabis, THC

Related

Source:
Moroccan pharmaceutical firm Sothema mulls east African plant10 Oct 2023
Source: Supplied. Deceased estates such as this one represent a favourable investment opportunity.
Purchasing property via a deceased estate auction30 Aug 2023
Source: Supplied. MG Health, chief executive officer, Andre Bothma.
MG Health to triple production amid surging global demand for medical cannabis5 Jun 2023
Source:
Cannabis industry plans for South Africa have stalled: how to get them moving again27 Mar 2023
CBD isolate extraction technology developed in South Africa
CBD isolate extraction technology developed in South Africa22 Mar 2023
Image source: belchonock –
Actress Terry Pheto's house linked to Lotteries Commission corruption to be auctioned2 Mar 2023
Source:
African Union member states pledge to improve nutrition and food security in Africa29 Dec 2022
Source:
Google loosens CBD advertising rules29 Dec 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz