Rapid advancements being made on Sandton's R3bn mixed-use Barlow Park

Located at 180 Katherine Street in the financial capital of Sandton, the R3bn mixed-use Barlow Park development is forging ahead. It is being led by developers Atterbury and Divercity in partnership with Barloworld, Twin City, and the Moolman Group.

Source: Supplied

Construction of the first phase began in June 2022 on Barlow Park’s 4,100 affordable residential units in 11 apartment blocks, 5,500m2 of retail and restaurant space in an open-air neighbourhood centre, a Curro school, medical centre, shared offices and more in a lush green setting in Sandton Central.

“The development of the retail section is progressing apace, with the main retail structure already complete. The steel structures on the podium level are going up, which are now visible from the adjacent M1 highway. They will soon house restaurants. The Curro school building has also been completed,” reports Atterbury development manager Ruan van Rooyen.

“Equally rapid advancements are being made on the first and second residential blocks, which will offer 750 rental apartments. The lift cores of these blocks now reach the height of eight of the total 11 floors, and they should top out around mid-year. Furthermore, earthworks for the third and fourth residential blocks of 860 units, including a creche, will commence this June,” Van Rooyen adds.

The first apartments at Barlow Park will be available in early 2024, and the Curro school and retail centre will open at the same time.

Perfect timing

According to Derrick Pautz, Atterbury head of developments for Gauteng, the timing of the development is proving to be excellent.

Divercity is reporting a long-term vacancy rate below 5% in its portfolio for the first time since the pandemic. Moreover, as more staff return to the workplace in South Africa, demand for such residential opportunities close to or within commercial hubs is increasing.

“We are seeing a big uptick in demand for quality, affordable residential rental apartments to such an extent that it is starting to drive rental inflation. While we have always been confident in the Barlow Park development, we are particularly pleased that all signs point to it coming online right in the sweet spot of the market recovery,” says Pautz.