Inside Prada's ultra-chic pop-up cafè at Harrods London

The environment revisits Prada’s visual hallmarks and brand language – from the decor and menu to the tableware and atmosphere.
Inside, the walls, ceilings and velvet-upholstered sofas and armchairs are washed with the brand’s iconic green. The floors reproduce the black-and-white chequered floor of the historic Prada boutique on Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, while the floral bas-reliefs on the walls evoke some of Prada’s flagship stores across the world.
The tableware is original and exclusive, selected by Prada to match the surroundings, and ranges from pale-blue Japanese porcelain with a contrasting double black line, inspired by ancient Celadon pottery – tea and coffee cups with lids, teapots, plates and trays – to blown-glass crystal glassware, including the Triangle series with its quintessentially Prada triangular pattern.
The range of food and drink on offer covers the entire day, from breakfast to evening cocktails, and provides a modern take on Italian tradition, with sandwiches and risotto sitting alongside buffalo mozzarella and salmon and crab dishes and spritz, while negroni-based aperitifs complement the list of signature cocktails. The wine list spans the whole of Italy, with bottles from Sicily to Piedmont.
The selection of fine patisserie products plays a central role, displayed both on the central counter and the wall behind.
Prada Caffè will be open until 7 January 2024. It will soon be joined by an outdoor stall, which will offer Londoners a delicious range of ice creams.