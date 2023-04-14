Industries

Inside Prada's ultra-chic pop-up cafè at Harrods London

14 Apr 2023
Luxury fashion house Prada has opened a Prada Caffè at Harrods department store in London, a space designed to add a new dimension to the brand and offer customers a unique and engaging experience.
Source: Prada
Source: Prada

The environment revisits Prada’s visual hallmarks and brand language – from the decor and menu to the tableware and atmosphere.

Inside, the walls, ceilings and velvet-upholstered sofas and armchairs are washed with the brand’s iconic green. The floors reproduce the black-and-white chequered floor of the historic Prada boutique on Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, while the floral bas-reliefs on the walls evoke some of Prada’s flagship stores across the world.

Source: Prada
Source: Prada

The tableware is original and exclusive, selected by Prada to match the surroundings, and ranges from pale-blue Japanese porcelain with a contrasting double black line, inspired by ancient Celadon pottery – tea and coffee cups with lids, teapots, plates and trays – to blown-glass crystal glassware, including the Triangle series with its quintessentially Prada triangular pattern.

Source: Prada
Source: Prada

The range of food and drink on offer covers the entire day, from breakfast to evening cocktails, and provides a modern take on Italian tradition, with sandwiches and risotto sitting alongside buffalo mozzarella and salmon and crab dishes and spritz, while negroni-based aperitifs complement the list of signature cocktails. The wine list spans the whole of Italy, with bottles from Sicily to Piedmont.

Source: Prada
Source: Prada

The selection of fine patisserie products plays a central role, displayed both on the central counter and the wall behind.

Prada Caffè will be open until 7 January 2024. It will soon be joined by an outdoor stall, which will offer Londoners a delicious range of ice creams.

