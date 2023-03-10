Industries

R3bn Dan City mixed-use development in Limpopo gets go-ahead

10 Mar 2023
McCormick Property Development (MPD) has had the rights approved for the R3bn Dan City mixed-use development in Limpopo. Situated on the R36 in Nkowankowa, it will be MPD's largest rural retail development to date at 146,000m2.
Dan City mixed-use development gets go-ahead from Greater Tzaneen Municipal Planning Tribunal. Source: Supplied
Dan City mixed-use development gets go-ahead from Greater Tzaneen Municipal Planning Tribunal. Source: Supplied

Anchored by the 36,000m2 Dan City Mall, it will include a motor city, hospital and school.

With rights approved by the Greater Tzaneen Municipal Planning Tribunal, work on site is planned to start in late 2023 with an anticipated mall opening in 2025.

Taking design cues and learnings from its larger township shopping centres in Gauteng, MPD says the mall will include three grocery anchors, an expansive fashion mix, food, entertainment as well as banking and services previously not represented within the market.

Work on Tshakhuma Corner development in Limpopo underway
Work on Tshakhuma Corner development in Limpopo underway

16 Nov 2022

Facilitating uninterrupted trading

Natural lighting, environmentally friendly solar power, waste management services and rainwater harvesting will all be included to ensure it is able to trade to capacity at all times, irrespective of service delivery constraints.

"We are absolutely thrilled that the rights for Dan City Mall have finally been approved. It is a scheme the team has been pushing for years as we have always seen the potential of this region. This one is going to be extra special, and I cannot wait to deliver an exceptional product to these communities. It will be phenomenal to finally get it out of our pipeline and into the ground,” says Jason McCormick, MD of MPD.

