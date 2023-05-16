Industries

Africa


Cape Town's Bayside Mall to undergo R352m redevelopment

16 May 2023
Growthpoint Properties' Bayside Mall in Cape Town is set to undergo a major redevelopment. Commencing this month, the multifaceted R352m-project includes repositioning the main anchor tenant, Checkers, and introducing Shoprite to the tenant mix.
Source: Provided
Source: Provided

Addressing operational challenges faced by all South African shopping centres and global environmental targets, electricity efficiency and security are key considerations in refreshing Bayside Mall.

The initial project allows for generators, enabling the entire centre to be operational during load shedding, which is the first priority. It will also upgrade energy-efficient lighting throughout the mall passages and common areas.

Rapid advancements being made on Sandton's R3bn mixed-use Barlow Park
Rapid advancements being made on Sandton's R3bn mixed-use Barlow Park

17 Apr 2023

Plans to add more solar

As a second phase, Growthpoint has already embarked on a study to add a significant solar component to the existing solar installation to further assist during load shedding.

The mall already harvests rainwater and will also use this water-smart system in the project’s new bathrooms. As part of the initiative, Growthpoint’s development team will also endeavour to salvage reusable items, such as taps and sanitaryware, to donate to charities in the community.

Source: Provided
Source: Provided

The project will also introduce more on-grade parking, add new vehicle access and egress points, and provide dedicated parking for taxis.

The redevelopment will be rolled out in phases over approximately 18 months, with the mall remaining open for trade throughout the redevelopment period.

Growthpoint, Bayside Mall

