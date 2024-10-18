Education Higher Education
    Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust launches national Future at Work Initiative

    Issued by Catchwords
    18 Oct 2024
    18 Oct 2024
    The Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) is thrilled to announce the launch of its Future at Work Initiative, a dynamic programme designed to bridge the gap between education and the workplace by providing undergraduates with real-world corporate experience.
    Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust launches national Future at Work Initiative

    This innovative initiative immerses students in diverse corporate environments, offering them first-hand exposure to business operations across multiple sectors. Participants benefit from structured agendas that include departmental insights, career guidance, motivational talks, and practical learning opportunities designed to prepare them for future employment.

    In an exciting first phase of the programme, Bolt hosted an inaugural cohort of 10 students at its Randburg office, providing an immersive look at its operations. Shortly afterwards, Growthpoint Properties welcomed another 10 CRET students over two days, with tours of their Sandton head office and Thrive Student Living facilities in Braamfontein.

    Amogelang Mocumi, fund manager of Growthpoint Student Accommodation Holdings, which operates under the Thrive Student Living brand, expressed the company’s commitment: "Experiential learning is key to shaping South Africa’s future workforce. By participating in the Future at Work Initiative, we are empowering youth to discover new career possibilities and pursue their ambitions with clarity and purpose."

    Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust launches national Future at Work Initiative

    Grindrod also played a pivotal role, hosting five students in Durban for direct, intimate interactions with key executives, including CEO Xolani Mbambo. Mbambo's inspiring personal story – from gardener to chartered accountant and CEO – resonated deeply with students. "Success is not just about talent, but hard work, resilience, and purpose," Mbambo said, adding that he was excited to witness the future career journeys of the group.

    Each hosting experience provided students with interactive Q&A sessions, presentations by department heads across marketing, finance, human resources, and IT, as well as office tours. Students left not only with valuable professional insights but also certificates of participation, recognising their commitment to the initiative.

    CRET's sister organisation, the Adopt-a-School Foundation, further extended this hands-on learning by engaging 15 CRET students in its annual fundraising event, hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

    Chantelle Oosthuizen, executive director of CRET, shared her vision for the initiative: "The Future at Work Initiative reflects our unwavering dedication to nurturing young talent and developing South Africa’s future leaders through a holistic approach to support. Our partnerships with top-tier companies are opening doors for undergraduates to thrive in today’s competitive job market."

    Oosthuizen called on more corporates to get involved: "We encourage businesses across the country to partner with us in hosting students and playing a vital role in youth development. Together, we can build pathways to a brighter, more prosperous future."

    With more opportunities planned nationwide, the Future at Work Initiative is set to expand, continuing to build bridges between education and employment while empowering South Africa’s next generation of leaders.

    Growthpoint, Cyril Ramaphosa, Adopt-a-School Foundation, Catchwords
    Catchwords
    Catchwords is born out of one of the original real estate and retail property marketing and communication agencies in South Africa. We think strategically, stand for simplicity and work with agility.
    Let's do Biz