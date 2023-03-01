Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

UCT Graduate School of BusinessEduvosBusiness Partners LimitedThe Innovator TrustEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Funding News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Call for applications: Google Black Founders Fund for Startups in Africa

1 Mar 2023
Applications have opened for the third cohort of Google's Black Founders Fund for Startups in Africa and Europe. The company has committed $4m to support eligible Black-founded startups in 2023.
Recipients of the Black Founders Fund 2022 | Image source:
Recipients of the Black Founders Fund 2022 | Image source: Google Africa Blog

Startups operating and headquartered in Africa or having a legal presence on the continent are eligible to apply for the Black Founders Fund. Other eligibility criteria for startups that wish to apply are that the business should be benefiting the Black community or that early-stage startups have Black founders or diverse founding teams.

The startups should be building for Africa and the global market, have the growth potential to raise more funding, create jobs and generally be making measurable impact.

Upon selection, the startups will receive up to $150,000 equity-free cash awards and up to $200,000 per startup in Google Cloud credits, support in the form of training, and access to a network of mentors to assist in tackling the challenges unique to each startup. The applications for the third cohort will close on 26 March 2023.

“Startups are a critical driver of innovation, economic growth and social progress, especially in Africa and the support that the selected startups will receive will go a long way to unlock the potential and promote growth in the African tech ecosystem and the next generation of African tech entrepreneurs. We encourage all eligible startups to apply,” says Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startup ecosystem, Google Sub-Saharan Africa.

Source:
Google launches new elections ad policy in South Africa

8 Feb 2023

Following the successful completion of two cohorts of the Black Founders Fund, the programme has supported a total of 110 Black-owned startups across Africa. Sixty growth-stage startups were selected and supported through the programme last year in Africa.

Africa has a growing population with one in three Africans estimated to be under 35 by 2050. The continent presents a huge opportunity for startups to provide innovative solutions for the growing market. It is also estimated that by 2025, the African Internet economy will have the potential to add up to $180bn to Africa’s GDP

By funding Black founders, Google is promoting job creation and wealth generation in the continent. The Black Founders Fund programme for startups not only provides funding but also hands-on support, connections and resources to help founders build solutions that are relevant to the African economy.

Applications for the 2023 Black Founders Fund for Startups can be found here.

NextOptions
Read more: Google, Folarin Aiyegbusi

Related

Source: © Oleksandr Ppidvalnyi Google’s latest product reviews update has sparked an increase in the volatility in web traffic
Google's latest product reviews update sparks increased volatility in web traffic12 hours ago
Source:
Neal Mohan to step into YouTube CEO position20 Feb 2023
Source:
AI's threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine20 Feb 2023
Source:
Google Search trends show South Africans are interested in AI14 Feb 2023
Did ChatGPT just kill Google Bard? Here's why this is a step in the right direction for AI
Did ChatGPT just kill Google Bard? Here's why this is a step in the right direction for AI13 Feb 2023
Source © Ian Robinson Social media is becoming the key place for brand discovery
Social media: The new search?10 Feb 2023
Is copywriting still important in advertising?
Ebony+IvoryIs copywriting still important in advertising?9 Feb 2023
Source:
Google launches new elections ad policy in South Africa8 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz