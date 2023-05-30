8 Waterfall City SMEs rack up R29m in revenue through development programme

Eight small and growing businesses (SGBs) in Waterfall City, Gauteng, have graduated from an enterprise development programme designed to equip them with the skills, training and personal development support they need to develop their enterprises into fully independent companies.

Source: Supplied

The initiative is created and managed by Property Point and is a significant enterprise and supplier development programme within the property and construction industries. The latest SME cohort to undertake the programme were introduced to it by property group and developers of Waterfall City, Attacq Limited.

Over the course of the two-year Property Point programme, which started in 2020, the eight participating SMEs from Waterfall City generated a combined revenue of over R29m, with an average growth rate of 11.24%, accessing over R960,000 worth of contracts and creating 14 full-time jobs.

At a graduation ceremony held in Midrand on 18 May 2023, paint coatings service provider Dimba Construction and Projects was declared the top-performing business in the programme, having consistently performed at a high level over a significant period, with a track record of excellence in financial performance, customer satisfaction, innovation, and employee engagement.

Dimba Construction and Projects received a prize of R70,000, while Keone Productions received the runner-up award, taking home R50,000. This prize money is seen as a cash injection into the business to be used to purchase a product or service that advances the company’s capacity.

The remaining six businesses making up the SME cohort were Kanzima COE, CRM Enterprise, Mad Cleaning, Blue Rain Trading, Nande Engineering Development Consultants and KNTE.

Bolstering local economic development

Shawn Theunissen, founder of Property Point, congratulated all participants of the programme and commended them for their resilience and hard work.

“We are making significant strides in bolstering local economic development, and it’s worth noting that the SMEs, who embarked on their programme amidst the challenging backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, have emerged as the epitome of resilience. These remarkable programmes will demonstrate the undeniable impact of SMEs on our nation's economy. They embody the unwavering commitment to success and sustainability, defying all odds,” said Theunissen.

“With a spirit of optimism and innovative thinking, the graduation ceremony served as a testament to the invincible spirit and unwavering dedication of these incredibly resilient SMEs. It showcased the profound influence that their hard work and determination, even in the face of adversity, can have in fostering sustainable employment and generating revenue streams through entrepreneurship,” he added.

Programmes such as this help inspire aspiring entrepreneurs and showcase the impact of enterprise development programmes in transforming the South African business landscape.

Janine Palm, social executive at Attacq congratulated the class of 2020 on the great tenacity they displayed, especially given that the cohort began during a particularly difficult economic period.

“Since the inception of the partnership in 2016, we have been able to promote the growth of SMEs in the property sector and increase their competitive ability. Through the implementation of the Local Economic Development (LED) programme, the eight graduating businesses in this cohort now have the business tools to create meaningful jobs by providing value and tapping into numerous market opportunities whilst advancing local communities,” she said.

Snazo Asive Matiwane, managing director of Dimba Construction, said she was grateful for the support, mentorship and opportunities provided by the programme.

“I am incredibly proud to have been selected to be part of such an exceptional enterprise development programme and even more thrilled to emerge as the ultimate winner. This journey has been a testament to the power of hard work, determination and resilience in the construction industry,” she said.

“Through this programme, we have transformed from a small business into a true force to be reckoned with. We have honed our skills, expanded our network and embraced innovation to deliver outstanding results. Our success is the fruit of our commitment to excellence and our ability to thrive in the face of challenges,” said Matiwane.