Africa


SAB invites entrepreneurs to apply to the 100+ Accelerator programme

15 Jun 2023
The South African Breweries (SAB) invites innovators across the country to apply for the 100+ Accelerator programme with solutions that will contribute towards addressing the country's sustainability challenges.
Source:
Source: 100+ Global Accelerator Facebook page

The 100+ Accelerator is celebrating its fifth year and this award-winning programme partners with innovative startups to help solve some of the world’s most pressing supply chain challenges.

After a record-setting entry of 46 startups in 2022, applications are now open for its fifth cohort.

Criteria for applications are simple – the judges are searching for the most innovative solutions in seven key challenge areas.

  • the circular economy,
  • sustainable agriculture,
  • water stewardship,
  • climate action,
  • biodiversity,
  • inclusive growth,
  • and health and wellness.

A key characteristic of the 100+ Accelerator is that it focuses on start-ups with products in the market or who are in the process of marketing them. Additionally, the programme is particularly interested in supporting great teams headed by entrepreneurs who have surrounded themselves with a wide variety of talented people in order to provide a favourable environment for them to succeed.

The 100+ Accelerator is a partnership between AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, and Unilever working together to search for solutions to the world’s most pressing supply chain challenges.

Zoleka Lisa, VP corporate affairs at SAB, says, “This year the programme will be looking for innovative solutions that can scale quickly and make a significant impact on one or more challenge areas mentioned.

“Successful entrants receive up to twelve months of remote programming and training to accelerate the collaboration and growth of cohort companies in addition to a pilot/alliance with partner companies.

“You will also receive support from a global team champion as well as access to mentor networks which will be invaluable for the startups. Then, very excitingly, is the big investment of up to $100k toward pilot execution of the startup’s innovative idea.” The programme also includes training and mentorship to build business capabilities.

Lisa concludes, “No one company or organisation can solve sustainability challenges alone but through this partnership we are committed to playing our part. We believe that collaboration and partnership are key and in all our efforts and initiatives we aim to be a part of the solution. Our aim is always to drive innovation and find solutions that will ultimately propel the country forward.”

For more information see https://www.100accelerator.com/ or if you are a startup and are interested in participating in our programme, enter here.

Read more: SAB, South African Breweries, Zoleka Lisa



