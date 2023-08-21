Driven: The new Suzuki Fronx

Bizcommunity was recently invited to the launch of Suzuki's brand-new SUV model called Fronx. I attended the event and had the opportunity to test drive it on various terrains and in all types of weather. Here are some of my thoughts.

Even though I’ve had my driver's licence for a little over three years, I’m still relatively inexperienced when it comes to driving cars that aren’t mine. So you can imagine how daunting it was driving an unfamiliar vehicle over Bainskloof Pass for the first time ever, and in pouring rain, I should mention. And although I was teased later by the other drivers for how slow I was going, I still think I did better than I would have in another car.

The Fronx, a mashup of “next frontier”, handled those twists and turns graciously, helping me feel a little more at ease knowing that I was steering something reliable.

Interior

With my shoulders up to my ears and my brain trying its best to recall anything and everything from the K53, it’s safe to say that the comfy, cushy seats saved me from a tension headache I would’ve inevitably gotten. The way the backrest envelopes you from shoulder to shoulder also provided me with some much-needed support. The backseat, which I probably would’ve preferred, is spacious and inviting, ensuring that passengers won’t grow restless and claustrophobic on the long trips this vehicle was made for, especially with the sizable 304l boot (no need for luggage on laps).

I also admired the way the interior straddles the line between modern and traditional. In my opinion, some of the newer cars, across various brands, have become too modernised and I feel that it impacts the overall vibe when you have a screen on every available surface.

The Fronx comes with what you need, and a little bit extra, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an infotainment system, a reverse camera (Fronx 1.5 GL and 4 AT) and a 360 view camera (Fronx 1.5 GLX 5 MT and 4 AT), which are perfect for drivers who still struggle with complicated parking situations, helping to eradicate the days of Google street viewing locations beforehand in order to scrutinise the parking spaces. It also comes with three USB ports, one in the front (type-A) and two in the rear (type-A and type-C), making sure everyone stays connected.

When it comes to safety, all models are equipped with ABS, EBD and brake assist. And if you still aren’t feeling secure, they also include dual airbags and three-point seatbelts, with pretensioners and force limiters in the front. The GLX takes it a step further with six airbags total (front, side and curtain).

What’s the drive like?

With 138Nm of torque, the vehicle did quite well on the open road, and easily made its way up those mountain terrains as well. I did find that it struggled a little here and there when trying to pick up speed, but nothing too serious. This, however, didn’t seem to be as much of an issue for the Fronx manual transmission as it was for the automatic.

Exterior

The Fronx definitely turns heads, taking up space in the best way possible with its muscular coupè design. This especially goes for the version that comes in an opulent red. But don’t negate the attractiveness of the rest of the fleet just yet because the SUV’s bold front and eye-catching grille ensure that it will be a welcomed distraction wherever it goes.

Overall, it’s a (more than) good, reliable car and it’s not too bad on the eyes. Suzuki seems to be forging a reputation as a household brand and the Fronx will certainly be a helpful addition to its cause.

Pricing