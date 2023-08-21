GT3-based Mustang GTD, the wildest pony yet

The world of performance motoring is increasingly moving towards electrification, but no one seems to have mentioned that to a few engineers at Ford. The company has just unveiled the wildest pony car ever made by the factory, called Mustang GTD. The Mustang GTD was born from the concept of the Mustang GT3 race car returning to Le Mans next year. It may look like a racetrack refugee, but it's a road-legal machine.

“Mustang GTD shatters every preconceived notion of a supercar,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “This is a new approach for us. We didn’t engineer a road car for the track, we created a racecar for the road. Mustang GTD takes racing technology from our Mustang GT3 racecar, wraps it in a carbon-fibre Mustang body and unleashes it for the street.” Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...