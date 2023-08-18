Ford SA, Gift of the Givers upgrade school facilities in Komani

Community members and a school in Komani (formerly Queenstown) in the Eastern Cape are the latest beneficiaries of disaster relief support from Ford and Gift of the Givers Foundation, following torrential rain and extensive flooding experienced in the area during February 2023.

Unveiling the plaque are on the left Mr M Bulu, School Principal, St Theresa Primary School leading and on the right is Esther Buthelezi, Ford | Source: QuickPic

With large portions of the town submerged and informal settlements particularly hard hit, Ford South Africa and Ford Motor Company Fund responded to the appeal by Gift of the Givers for funding to roll out urgent humanitarian aid.

Ford Fund provided a grant of more than R500,000 for the relief efforts, with half the funding earmarked for the distribution of much-needed food parcels, potable water, mattresses, clothing and hygiene packs to affected members of the community.

Once immediate needs were addressed, the focus shifted to assisting St Theresa Primary School in Aloevale, Komani. The school’s toilet facilities had been extensively damaged by the flooding, leaving learners in a dire situation.

Recognising the importance of education and learner well-being, Ford and Gift of the Givers decided to use the remaining funds to repair and upgrade the school’s ablution facilities, ensuring the students’ dignity and hygiene were prioritised.

Esther Buthelezi, transformation and government affairs executive director at Ford South Africa, praised Gift of the Givers Foundation for its unwavering support in community aid and disaster relief mobilisation. Buthelezi highlighted the significance of addressing the immediate needs of displaced families and residents affected by the floods, enabling them to start rebuilding their lives.

Gift of the Givers’ dedicated team completed extensive work, including installing three additional toilets and two extra basins and taps in the pre-primary section of the school. Moreover, the two primary school ablution blocks underwent significant upgrades, with 24 toilets, six urinals, and 11 basins replaced, along with the fitting of new taps.

Additionally, the team painted the inside of the ablution blocks, replaced damaged doors, repaired broken window panes and stone guards, and inspected and replaced damaged water pipes.

The project also extended its benefits to a new classroom block, where ceilings were installed, floors were tiled, 20 windowsills were constructed, plastering was completed, and a veranda roof was built to protect learners from the elements.