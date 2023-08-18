The new Opel Grandland. It's grander!

At the outset, the changes to the new edition of the Grandland are noticeable, outside and inside. The ride is smoother, quieter and more efficient. The Grandland features the Opel Vizor which is a brand new face (first seen with the introduction of the Mokka about a year ago).

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

Other improvements are the fully digital cockpit with widescreen displays and IntelliLux pixel lighting i.e. 168 LED elements integrated into the sides of the new Opel Vizor brand face resulting in a seamless adaptation of the light beam according to the driving situation and surroundings, without glare for other traffic.

I drove the Grandland on both gravel and tar and it handled superbly. It is elegantly sporty with innovative technologies that take the SUV to another level.

Three models

The upgraded range continues to offer three models, each now featuring significantly more specification to improve the already lavish ownership experience. The range now starts with Grandland, features a Grandland GS Line mid-range model and top-of-the range Grandland Ultimate. All models continue to be powered by Opel’s 121kW 1.6T engine mated with an automatic transmission.

The new Grandland’s design displays typically clear body lines. The signature Opel crease accents on the bonnet form part of Opel’s new design language. This design philosophy is also reflected at the rear: The Grandland name and the Blitz brand logo stand proudly in the middle of the tailgate.

Further accents are set by the bumpers and side panels, now in high-gloss black or body colour depending on the version, as well as the underbody skid-plates in high-gloss black and silver. The new model is also available with the characteristic two-tone roof.

We got your back!

Comfort has been a primary focus inside the new Opel Grandland. Designed for comfort and ergonomics, the seats are trimmed in Cloth in Grandland. The Grandland GS Line (trimmed in Alcantara), and the Grandland Ultimate (trimmed in leather) go even further offering a host of further adjustments such as electric seat tilt to electro-pneumatic lumbar support.

They offer heating and in the leather trim even ventilation. The award-winning seats in the GS and Ultimate editions have been scientifically designed for posture and are certified by AGR (Aktion Gesunder Rücken – campaign for healthier backs, an independent German association promoting research related to back-pain prevention).

And then there is “Keyless Open & Start” and the sensor-controlled power tailgate in Ultimate models can be opened and closed by a movement of the foot under the rear bumper.

Highly equipped

Standard items include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition and drowsiness detection, as well as cruise control with speed limiter.

Inside, the Grandland already has the Pure Panel that combines a seven-inch Driver Information Centre with a similar-sized colour touchscreen for operating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via the Multimedia infotainment system.

Grandland GS Line and Grandland Ultimate models are further enhanced with the addition of lateral parking sensors, the automatic parking assistant, the reverse camera and the blind spot warning system further increasing safety.

Automatic

Also new in combination with automatic transmission is Highway Integration Assist. Using a camera and radar sensors, the system combines various assistants.

The adaptive cruise control maintains the distance to the vehicle in front according to the set speed, while active lane positioning keeps the Grandland in the middle of the lane. Thanks to “Stop & Go”, the Grandland automatically resumes driving from a standstill.

Additional systems such as front and rear cameras, automatic parking assistant and blind spot warning are included in the extensive portfolio of safety systems.

What about performance?

The Grandland range is powered by Opel’s state-of-the-art 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Developing 121kW at 6,000 r/min and 240Nm at just 1,400 r/min, it is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission as standard to deliver effortless driving in every condition.

The front-wheel drive Grandland’s sophisticated suspension design delivers an excellent combination of comfortable ride quality and safe handling. Efficiencies are sought everywhere to deliver low emissions and affordable fuel efficiency with a combined cycle consumption of 7 l/100km.

Peace of mind

Opel’s compelling value proposition for the Grandland range is backed up by competitive pricing and the peace of mind of comprehensive back-up during ownership. The Opel Grandland comes with a five-year/100,000km warranty with roadside assistance as standard. The matching service plan will ensure that there are no surprises during the first five years of ownership. Quality is assured by Opel’s 12-year anti-corrosion warranty and service intervals are annual or every 20,000km.

Pricing