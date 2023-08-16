BMW appoints Thorsten Achenbach as director in IT Hub

A new director digital and global solutions has been appointed by BMW Group South Africa for the BMW IT Hub in Menlyn Maine, Pretoria. Thorsten Achenbach will take over the role from Klaus von der Osten-Sacken, who is leaving the company, effective 1 July 2023. Achenbach has extensive experience in digital transformation and IT solutions for the automotive industry.

BMW IT Hub is the development arm of BMW Group. Source: LinkedIn

Achenbach will oversee the development and implementation of innovative IT solutions for the BMW Group worldwide, drawing on his IT industry experience for various international companies in New York, Japan, France, China and Germany before joining BMW.

He joined the BMW Group in 2011 and managed a multi-project programme which included three main departments – engineering, production and procurement. His most recent position being vice president IT, engineering and quality.

Thorsten Achenbach. Source: Supplied

He studied in Germany and holds a qualification in mechanical engineering and business administration.

“I am very excited to be in South Africa and look forward to joining hands with the local team to make the BMW IT Hub an industry leader," said Achenbach on his appointment

“I am pleased to welcome Mr Achenbach in his new role at the BMW IT Hub," commented Peter van Binsbergen, CEO BMW Group South Africa. "Mr Achenbach brings a vast portfolio and proven track record of excellence, particularly in the IT field, and we look forward to the continued success of the BMW IT Hub.”