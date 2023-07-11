Lindiwe Maduna appointed MD of Duma Collective

Lindiwe Maduna has been promoted to managing director of the Duma Collective.

Lindiwe Maduna, the new MD of the Duma Collective

She says that she is looking forward to leading the agency. “Together, we will build an oasis for African creativity to flourish. We are committed to providing innovative solutions that surpass our clients' expectations and drive impactful growth.”

Maduna has been an integral part of the agency, serving as its general manager and driving its strategic direction. Previously she was a business unit director at Metropolitan Republic, Young & Rubicam, and VMLY&R.

Duma Collective founder, Sibu Mabena, says Maduna’s promotion is a natural progression within the agency. “Her expertise and commitment to our agency's vision and values make her the ideal leader to guide us into the future."

With experience in both the agency and client sides, Maduna's career journey includes managing integrated accounts for brands such as Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Edcon, SKYY Vodka, Heineken SA and Revlon, while she has also led teams executing large-scale campaigns, including the 2010 MTN and Fifa World Cup Ayoba campaign.

An advocate for developing talent, she has mentored many young professionals, and in the agency’s five yar lifespan, it has employed over 47 youngsters.

The agency recently acquired a building in Randburg.