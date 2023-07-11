Nedbank IMC has fun with Obi Asika, one of Nigeria's foremost creative dynamos

Asika, the chairman of OTM Nigeria, is a born storyteller, and will be sharing hands-on insights about what makes our continent tick, in the context of our cultural, marketing and advertising contributions in a changing world.
As a sneak preview, the Nedbank IMC team caught up with Asika last week for a quick Q&A session.
The thing about life is that every new day brings new possibilities and that always keeps me going.
I would be a retired footballer who played number 10 and won the football World Cup for Nigeria, and the EPL and Champions league with Liverpool, lol!
Africa is the home of music, dance and culture, where the vibrant colours of our fashion collide with our cuisine and our energy to form that unique essence all Africans carry within them.
I am eternally curious. I try to bring positive value to all situations and I am a natural collaborator. I still believe that in Africa we are just beginning, so I remain enthusiastic.
Always be open to learn, and always be open to engage. I am a people person and I value relationships.
In Nigeria and SA I am hopeful that the entertainment, media and innovation industries are going to see some major shifts which will propel connections between these markets as we build more continental business in the spirit of AFTCA. It would be positive if we began to see more of a continental agenda begin to form. Africa’s marketing and advertising sectors can do a much better job of introducing the continent to itself, as for me we are still too disconnected, and our lack of a cohesive approach to narrative and nation and continental branding has been a major weakness for the continent.
There are many things, but if I were to choose just one, it would be a toss-up between the food and the people. Both are invigorating and diverse. It is the vibrant energy and never-say-die attitude of the Nigerian people that is special, and if properly engaged, capable of doing amazing things.
I believe I could live in a number of places. I grew up in the UK so that is a second home. I have spent a fair amount of time in South Africa so I am comfortable there as well. But I also enjoy America, especially the energy of New York which is a main attraction for me. We are Global Africans.
I am a night person and I like the heat so for me the choice would be summer all day, every day.
Don’t miss Asika in action – it promises to be inspiring, engaging and informing. But hurry, as there are limited seats available. The Nedbank IMC 2023 is taking place on 15 September at the Urban Brew Studios in Johannesburg. An online option is also available.
For more information, visit www.imcconference.com.
The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business© and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.
One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.
Now in proud partnership with The Effie Awards South Africa – the world’s pre-eminent marketing effectiveness award – the Nedbank IMC Conference will be in person or online on the 15 September 2023. The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2023 theme is ‘Marketing. UpClose&Personal’ and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.