Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Gagasi FMDash Digital StudioAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHustle MediaHuman8IMC ConferenceBroad MediaMeltwaterMscsportsEast Coast RadioAdFocus AwardseatbigfishDelta Victor BravoMultiChoiceOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


The power of sponsored articles on Daily Investor

11 Jul 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
The best way to leverage the unrivalled trust in online articles is by publishing sponsored articles on the right digital platforms.
The power of sponsored articles on Daily Investor

Sponsored articles on Daily Investor are the most effective way to reach a target audience of key finance and investment decision-makers.

These articles promote your products and services, allow you to educate the market, and even give potential clients the ability to engage with your business.

Click here to learn more about partnering with Daily Investor.

Articles also benefit from being the most trusted form of online advertising in South Africa.

The 2023 South African Digital Marketing Report found that:

  • 85% of respondents trust online articles when looking for new products or services
  • 75% trust online articles when looking for new products or services for their business.
  • 67% trust articles the most out of all online advertising options.

Sponsored articles on Daily Investor

The best way to leverage the unrivalled trust in online articles is by publishing sponsored articles on the right digital platforms.

Daily Investor’s influential audience of 1.3 million monthly readers makes it the ultimate choice for finance and investment businesses that want to reach key decision-makers.

Daily Investor’s audience monthly includes:

  • Fund managers, financial analysts, and financial advisors – 20,500
  • Financial and investment professionals – 100,000
  • South African investors and high-income earners – 1,200,000

Our marketing team will take care of all aspects of your article campaign, too, including writing content if needed and promoting your article on social media to ensure maximum exposure.

Click here to learn more about partnering with Daily Investor.

NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: online advertising, Broad Media, Daily Investor



Related

MyBroadband launches professional video and photography services for its clients
Broad MediaMyBroadband launches professional video and photography services for its clients3 Jul 2023
Why South Africa's top companies partner with Daily Investor
Broad MediaWhy South Africa's top companies partner with Daily Investor20 Jun 2023
MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos
Broad MediaMyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023 - Photos13 Jun 2023
Daily Investor's exceptional growth continues
Broad MediaDaily Investor's exceptional growth continues2 Jun 2023
Why South African companies are flocking to mobile advertising
Broad MediaWhy South African companies are flocking to mobile advertising30 May 2023
Season 2 of Smart Money with Alishia Seckam coming soon
Broad MediaSeason 2 of Smart Money with Alishia Seckam coming soon16 May 2023
Big growth in South African companies advertising on Daily Investor
Broad MediaBig growth in South African companies advertising on Daily Investor9 May 2023
Best Q1 ever - record start to 2023 for BusinessTech
Broad MediaBest Q1 ever - record start to 2023 for BusinessTech3 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz