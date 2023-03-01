Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comBroad MediaSumitomo DunlopKia South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fuel & Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Fuel price increases announced for March 2023

1 Mar 2023
Consumers will have to tighten their belts even further after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced price increases across the board for all grades of fuel, illuminating paraffin and gas.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The increases announced by the DMRE are as follows:

  • Both 93 and 95 petrol will increase by R1.27
  • Diesel 0.05% sulphur will go up by 30c
  • Diesel 0.005% sulphur will increase by some 31c
  • Wholesale illuminating paraffin will increase marginally by 13c
  • The Single Maximum National Retail price for illuminating paraffin will increase by 17c
  • Maximum retail price for LP Gas Retail Price will go up by R5.22

The new prices, effective from Wednesday, 1 March, mean that a litre of 95 ULP will now cost R22.30 at the coast and R22.95 inland.

The DMRE said although the price of brent crude oil decreased slightly during the period under review, other international and national factors were contributors to the higher prices.

“Petrol prices are increasing at a higher rate than diesel because of lower inventory levels globally and closures of refineries in some countries for seasonal maintenance. The impact of the EU [European Union] sanctions on diesel imports from Russia was already priced in.

“The LPGas prices increased due to higher freight rate and Propane and Butane prices during the same period. These factors led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol by 73.89 c/l and lower contributions to the BFP of diesel and illuminating paraffin by 26.48 c/l and 40.90 c/l, respectively,” the department said.

The Rand’s weak output against the US dollar (USD) also contributed to the increases.

“The Rand depreciated, on average, against the US dollar from R17.05 to R17.74 per USD during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 48.26 c/l, 52.53 c/l and 53.56 c/l respectively,” the department said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: fuel price, petrol price, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

Related

Fuel price adjustments announced for Feb 2023
Fuel price adjustments announced for Feb 202331 Jan 2023
Good news for motorists as fuel price drops
Good news for motorists as fuel price drops3 Jan 2023
Source: © Rodolfo Cclix
DMRE's response to Eskom diesel licence claims30 Dec 2022
Source © Byju's
South Africa opening up on- and offshore licensing rounds28 Dec 2022
Petrol price to increase for December 2022 while diesel to decrease sharply
Petrol price to increase for December 2022 while diesel to decrease sharply1 Dec 2022
Petrol and diesel prices to rise in November 2022
Petrol and diesel prices to rise in November 202231 Oct 2022
No fuel supply shortage, says DMRE
No fuel supply shortage, says DMRE27 Oct 2022
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
SA petrol price down, diesel up from 5 October4 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz