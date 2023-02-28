Advertise to the car lovers of South Africa with TopAuto

TopAuto is the best way to raise awareness about your motoring products and services, as it has a massive reach and a dedicated audience of 500,000 readers.
The website has seen huge growth since it launched in 2020 and has cemented itself as South Africa’s top automotive news website.
TopAuto’s growth is thanks to the high-quality content produced by its talented editorial team – including news, reviews, and features – and through its free digital tools that let you compare car prices and track your driving costs.
Most of TopAuto’s readers are decision-makers in their homes and hold influential roles in their businesses – as outlined below.
Thanks to this influential readership, TopAuto is the best place to reach the car lovers of South Africa.
TopAuto offers a range of advertising products, such as:
All of these marketing solutions offer an effective way of reaching your preferred market and ensuring your brand gets the best possible exposure on TopAuto.
Click here to contact TopAuto’s expert marketing team and learn more about the advertising solutions on offer.