3 places to rewrite matric in South Africa

26 Jan 2023
Issued by: FundiConnect
A matric rewrite offers learners a second chance at writing their matric exams. This is great news for learners who either failed their exams or did not get the results they expected.
3 places to rewrite matric in South Africa

With the matric results having been officially released last week, many learners and parents are reeling in the triumph of their success. However, learners who failed or did not quite get the results they need to get into college or university may be feeling lost or disappointed.

Thankfully, matric rewrite institutions are there to allow these learners the opportunity to improve their marks and achieve their academic goals.

There are several places in South Africa where learners can rewrite matric, including the Department of Education, Matric College and Elori Academy.

Department of Education

The Department of Education is home to the Second Chance Matric Programme (SCMP), which aims to assist learners who would like to rewrite or improve their matric subjects. The SCMP allows learners and adults to obtain either their National Senior Certificate (NSC) or Senior Certificate.

Learners who are under the age of 21 qualify for the NSC, whereas adult matric learners who are over the age of 21 qualify for the SC.   Matric subjects offered by the SCMP include:

  • Accounting
  • Agricultural Science
  • Business Science
  • Economics
  • English FAL
  • Geography
  • History
  • Mathematics
  • Mathematical Literacy
  • Physical Sciences
  • Life Sciences

*Note that learners who are aiming to get their NCS will only be able to rewrite two subjects from the list above.

Matric College

Persons who are over the age of 21 and who would like to qualify for a matric certificate can apply to Matric College. Matric College is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training and offers distance learning courses to adult matric learners.

Matric College allows adult matric learners to choose from a list of both compulsory subjects and optional subjects.

Compulsory subjects:

  • English Home Language
  • English 1st Additional Language
  • Afrikaans Huistaal (Home Language)
  • Afrikaans 1st Additional Language
  • isiXhosa 1st Additional Language
  • isiZulu 1st Additional Language
  • Sepedi 1st Additional Language
  • Xitsonga 1st Additional Language
  • Ndebele 1st Additional Language
  • Sotho 1st Additional Language
  • Tshivenda 1st Additional Language
  • Siswati 1st Additional Language
  • Setswana 1st Additional Language
  • Mathematics
  • Mathematical Literacy

Optional subjects:

  • Life Science (Biology)
  • Physical Science (Physics and Chemistry)
  • Accounting
  • Business Studies
  • Economics
  • Geography
  • History

Adult matric learners can choose as many subjects as they would like from the list above and are not limited to the number of subjects they can write.

*Individuals who would like to apply to Matric College need to register before registrations close on 31 January 2023.

Elroi Academy

Learners who would like to rewrite matric online can apply for the distance learning programme offered by Elroi Academy. Elroi Academy is an online distance education provider offering courses to Grade 10 to 12 learners but also specialises in matric rewrites.

Elroi Academy currently has the following subjects available for matric rewrites:

  • Afrikaans Home Language or First Additional Language
  • English Home Language or First Additional Language
  • Accounting
  • Business Studies
  • Computer Applications Technology (CAT)
  • Geography
  • History
  • Life Orientation
  • Life Sciences
  • Mathematical Literacy
  • Mathematics
  • Physical Sciences
  • Tourism

*Learners who choose to rewrite matric at Elroi Academy can enjoy an additional 20% off services if they apply through FundiConnect.

For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram.

FundiConnect
FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.
Read more: Department of Education, matric, FundiConnect

