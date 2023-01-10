Industries

Release of matric results on track

10 Jan 2023
The Department of Basic Education says it is on track to release the Matric 2022 results on 20 January 2023.
Image source: Andy Barbour from
Image source: Andy Barbour from Pexels

The Class of 2022 sat for their final school examinations from 31 October to 7 December last year.

The department explained that results for the matric class of 2022 are currently being processed.

“When the results are released, we urge [learners] to collect their results at the centre where [they] sat for the 2022 National Senior Certificate examinations,” the department said.

For learners who will return to school this year, the academic year will kick off on Wednesday, 11 January, for learners attending school in Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the North West.

In the coastal cluster – Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape and Western Cape – learners will have their first day of school on 18 January.

Meanwhile, Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Minister Blade Nzimande, has condemned the murder of Mboneli Vesele who was a bodyguard of University of Fort Hare Vice Chancellor Professor Sakhele Buhlungu.

This after an alleged attempted assassination of the vice chancellor on Friday.

“I outrightly condemn this barbaric murder of Mr Vesele and the attempt on the life of Professor Buhlungu. This attack is not only an attack on the University of Fort Hare but also an attack on the entire Post School Education and Training sector.

“I also encourage all the Vice Chancellors (VC) and TVET College Principals to engage with my Department on all security related issues to enable us to engage with the Cabinet Security Cluster, particularly on security concerns that have an impact on the institutions’ ability to perform their duties,” Nzimande said.

The department is providing psycho-social support to Vesele’s family and university staff.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
