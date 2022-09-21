Industries

    Coca-Cola SA Study Buddy Fund bursary programme calls for applications

    1 Dec 2023
    1 Dec 2023
    Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) has opened the application process to matric students and first time university applicants across the country for its Study Buddy Fund bursary programme for the 2024 academic year.
    Source: Unsplash

    The Study Buddy Fund, now in its fourth year, has assisted over 100 deserving young people from communities in which CCBSA has operations, to access tertiary education. The fund pays for full tuition, accommodation fees, as well as textbooks.

    To date, CCBSA has invested over R8m to support students and has now called for applications for the 2024 academic year.

    Nozicelo Ngcobo, CCBSA public affairs, communication and sustainability director, said: “The Study Buddy Fund forms part of our economic inclusion commitments to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds and is focused on enhancing young people’s prospects of finding sustainable employment once they finish studying.”

    The matric class of 2022 in South Africa achieved a pass rate of 80.1% and while many qualified to attend universities, lack of funding was a key inhibitor to aspirations in many instances. CCBSA’s Study Buddy Fund's primary objective is to support academically deserving students to realise their dreams.

    According to Ngcobo, investment in education plays a critical role in improving future educational and employability prospects for youth while ensuring sustainable economic growth for the country. Ngcobo stressed that South Africa like may African countries, has a demographic dividend that can only be exploited if sustainable development solutions are co-created and there’s collaboration amongst all stakeholders, including government, industry, and civil society.

    “We are operating in a rapidly changing environment where increasingly, a good education, coupled with the acquisition of relevant and critical skills and a resilient and teachable spirit will set you apart. At CCBSA, we believe that companies which grow their businesses the right way and are invested in and support the communities where they operate, help create inclusive and sustainable growth opportunities, that will help shape better- future outcomes for our young people.”

    Ngcobo added that, our challenges may be daunting given their magnitude, “but they cannot deter us from envisioning a brighter future for our young people and helping them on their journey to make that future possible”, she added.

    The Study Buddy Fund provides financial and holistic support to indigent students who meet entry requirements for access to higher education institutions.

    For the 2024 academic year, the fund will pay for the tuition and accommodation fees of deserving students in communities in which CCBSA has operations, with a particular focus on the following areas but not limited to: Mdantsane/Motherwell/Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu/Greater Eldorado Park Community Forum (including Freedom Park and Motsoaledi)/Tembisa/ Greater Nigel/PTA West Ward 55/Westenburg- Seshego/Alabama/Mangaung

    The Study Buddy Fund comprises four programme pillars:

    Host community bursary programme

    The bursary programe provides scholarship support to academically strong students from indigent backgrounds who meet entry requirements for access to universities. This financial support covers registration, tuition, accommodation, meal allowances and textbooks.

    University partnership

    This provides funding to students already at university but who do not have bursaries and/or National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding and are often regarded as the “missing middle”.

    CCBSA has invested R3,9m to support 80 students, of whom half were young women.

    TVET college support

    Targets young people in CCBSA host communities who did not meet university entrance requirements. Instead, the scholarship support focuses on technical skills development, specifically geared towards the CCBSA value chain including electrical or mechanical engineering, and over 40 learners have been supported.

    Ligbron

    This is E-Learning Using Technology to improve the teaching and learning of mathematics and science. To date, CCBSA has invested over R1m to support over 6,000 students.

    Study Buddy Fund application requirements:

    • Must pass Grade 12 with bachelor’s admission and an acceptance from a South African university. Residing in one of the host communities will be advantageous
    • Must be in Grade 12 in the recruiting year or applying for first year in University
    • Must not be affiliated with Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa or its affiliates
    • Must have applied to an accredited South African tertiary institution and meet all criteria above.

    Applications for the 2024 Study Buddy Fund bursary close on 31 January 2024. Please email az.oc.hctamsedarg@dnufyddubyduts for further information.

