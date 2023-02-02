Industries

Pearson South Africa rebrands to Maskew Miller Learning

2 Feb 2023
Pearson South Africa, previously part of the global Pearson education group announced that it has changed its name to Maskew Miller Learning. This reflects the recent sale of 75% of its South African courseware publishing business to local print production company Novus Print.
Pearson South Africa rebrands to Maskew Miller Learning

The sale is as a result of Pearson’s strategic review of its international courseware local publishing businesses around the world. The portion of business that was sold in South Africa includes its K12, Technical & Vocational Education and Training catalogue as well as its local higher education courseware which includes trusted learning brands such as Platinum, Spot On, Day-by-Day, Today, Focus, Vuma, Smart-Kids and X-kit Achieve!, amongst others.

Maskew Miller Learning will, however, continue to create and publish content in all eleven national languages for learners from preschool to Grade 12. This content will continue to be created in partnership with the Department of Education, teachers, learners, students and parents. In the TVET and Higher Education space, we will provide effective curriculum content, services and solutions that are designed to enrich teaching and engage students enabling them to flourish in the working world. There has been no change in management or the range of trusted learning products and services on offer.

Image source: Karolina Grabowska from
Pearson to sell SA courseware business to Novus for $64m

By 15 Aug 2022

Nitesh Ramlagan, general manager of Maskew Miller Learning says the newly named learning company lends its name from the most trusted and recognisable publisher in South African learning, Maskew Miller.

“Maskew Miller Learning will not only continue to provide trusted learning material, but this strategic realignment has opened an opportunity to provide products and services that are even more meaningful to the local industry and can make a real difference as we help mould the leaders of tomorrow. As a 100% South African owned business, we look forward to focusing even more on supporting and overcoming barriers to learning, ensuring quality education for all.”

“Our passion for empowering South African learning has not wavered. We will always strive to ensure learners and teachers are adequately equipped to put quality education first be it through digital, print or a blend of both. We are still South Africa’s learning company and believe our country’s potential can be harnessed through a foundation cemented in education.” said Novus Group CEO, Neil Birch.

Pearson South Africa, Novus Group

