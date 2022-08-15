Industries

    Pearson to sell SA courseware business to Novus for $64m

    15 Aug 2022
    By: Sinchita Mitra
    Education group Pearson said on Friday, 12 August 2022, it will sell 75% of its South African courseware publishing business to print production firm Novus Holdings for £53m ($64.30m).
    Image source: Karolina Grabowska from
    Image source: Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

    The company said the sale concludes the strategic review of its International Courseware local publishing businesses, whose disposal will have a £15-20m impact to its 2022 adjusted operating profit.

    The business being sold in South Africa includes its K12, Technical & Vocational Education and Training catalogue and higher education courseware.

    ($1 = 0.8242 pounds)

    SOURCE

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Read more: Pearson, Novus Holdings, Pearson Education

