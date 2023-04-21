Industries

A first for Africa as ecotraining receives (CHE), Council of Higher Education accreditation

21 Apr 2023
Issued by: Our Salad Mix
EcoTraining, the leader in Africa's safari and wildlife training, has made history by becoming the continent's first Guide Training School to receive formal accreditation from the Council for Higher Education (CHE) in South Africa.
A first for Africa as ecotraining receives (CHE), Council of Higher Education accreditation

This accreditation will allow students to obtain a university-level qualification from EcoTraining and it is a testament to the guiding organisation’s commitment to providing high-quality and relevant education in the field of conservation and nature guiding.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first-ever guide training company to receive formal higher education accreditation in Africa. A significant step in our journey of developing world-class guides for the ecotourism industry. Our students can now apply for study loans, international study visas, and walk away with a university-level qualification,” said Alex van den Heever, EcoTraining director.

EcoTraining is provisionally registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training until 31 December 2026 as a private higher education institution under the Act. Registration Certificate No.2023/HE07/001.

As an accredited institution, students can be confident that they are receiving a rigorous and recognised education that meets the highest standards of academic excellence.

For 30 years, EcoTraining has focused on creating programmes that are designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to pursue successful careers in conservation, nature guiding, and related fields.

“This accreditation is a stamp of legitimacy for EcoTraining. It helps to establish trust with students, parents, and employers, and will no doubt help our reputation as a leading wildlife training institute. Thank you to our students, management, and partners for their ongoing support – the application process took us six years to complete, and finally we are here!”, said van den Heever.

EcoTraining is also accredited with CATHSSETA (Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority), KPSGA (Kenya Professional Field Guides Association), BQA (Botswana Qualifications Authority), and endorsed by FGASA (Field Guide Association of Southern Africa).

For more information on the courses EcoTraining has available, please visit: https://www.ecotraining.co.za/programs-courses/.

EcoTraining is the pioneer and leader in Africa’s safari guide and wildlife training. The safari industry widely recognises EcoTraining’s credibility and standard of excellence in nature guide training. We offer accredited career courses, gap year and sabbatical programmes, nature programmes, high school and university study abroad programmes, custom courses and on-site professional guide training at safari lodges. All courses are run directly from EcoTraining’s unfenced bush camps in prime wilderness areas across South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Our Salad Mix
Our Salad Mix is a specialist media agency focused on engaging communities through impactful campaigns. Our focus on community radio station campaigns is supported with social media, interviews, sponsorships, content creation, activations and PR.
Read more: conservation, Alex van den Heever, Department of Higher Education and Training, EcoTraining

