Africa


Pre-enrolment for 2024 opens at Eduvos

19 Apr 2023
Issued by: Eduvos
Eduvos is pleased to announce that pre-enrolment applications for 2024 are now officially open.
Pre-enrolment for 2024 opens at Eduvos

This allows students who would like to apply to Eduvos for their 2024 higher education studies to do so at the same time their peers are applying to public universities. This is the second year that Eduvos has offered its pre-enrolment option and is in keeping with Eduvos’s belief that private higher education institutions should not be viewed as a second choice to public universities.

Private higher education institutions, like Eduvos, offer smaller class sizes, more individual attention and flexible learning options that are in line with the rest of the world. Private institutions have also had noticeably fewer class disruptions and pass rates are significantly higher. Parents and sponsors do simply not have extra funds to pay for high failure rates in these tough economic times.

Eduvos hopes that pre-enrolment will alleviate some of the stress on matric learners and their parents so that they can focus on their studies with the knowledge that their place of study for next year is secured. By pre-enrolling, prospective students are securing their seat at Eduvos for 2024.

Eduvos offers affordable, quality higher education and caters for all students – whether they want to study a higher certificate, degree or pre-degree. Prospective students can choose from 27 degrees in four future-facing faculties including Commerce and Law, IT (Information Technology), Humanities and Applied Sciences - offered at 12 campuses across the country.

South Africa has a growing and changing young population who need access to quality higher education. Eduvos has space for these young people who want to change their future prospects through education.

This year Eduvos welcomed more first year students than some of its public university counterparts.

Early enrolment can be completed in three simple steps:

  • Apply online at eduvos.com/pre-enrol/
  • Upload or submit your ID documents
  • Pay the R300 pre-enrolment application fee

Fees for 2024 will be finalised as soon as possible, although they will remain in line with current costs subject to inflation. The institution has multiple funding partners who can help prospective students find a funding solution that works for them.

Prospective students who matriculated in 2022 or earlier can enrol for Eduvos’s Block 2, 3 and 4 intakes in 2023, and do not have to wait until 2024 to start their studies.

For press enquiries contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak

Eduvos
Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.

