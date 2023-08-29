Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthNedbank IMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Hasso Plattner d-school AfrikaRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyBET SoftwareFalse Bay CollegeIgnition GroupFundiConnectEduvosRegent Business SchoolNorth-West University (NWU)The Publicity WorkshopAFDASACAPEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Partnership between Old Mutual's Tech Hub and Richfield signals KZN as SA's new Silicon Valley

29 Aug 2023
Issued by: Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology
Richfield has partnered with Old Mutual Limited (OML), a premium African financial services group, to provide students with unparalleled access and opportunities in the technology sector.
Partnership between Old Mutual's Tech Hub and Richfield signals KZN as SA's new Silicon Valley

Old Mutual launched its Tech Hub in Umhlanga, Durban to bring a Silicon Valley-like innovation space to KwaZulu-Natal that will nurture a pipeline of skilled talent who will solve for our country’s current constraints. As a leading IT institution with a track record of more than 30 years, Richfield is proud to be Old Mutual’s partner of choice, to supply skilled talent in the various areas of disruptive and emerging technologies.

The partnership enables Richfield students to access work-integrated learning placements, immersive internships, vacation work opportunities, and permanent employment. The partnership has already yielded great results with a number of Richfield graduates already employed by Old Mutual, and more of our students and graduates are
in line to be absorbed by the financial giant.

"We are thrilled to partner with Old Mutual to provide our students with an unparalleled advantage in the competitive job market," said Dr Stephen Akandwanaho, dean Faculty of Information Technology. "This collaboration will empower our students with hands-on experience, mentorship, and exposure to industry best practice, enabling them to seamlessly transition from academia to fulfilling tech careers. The relationship is a win-win partnership.”

Richfield’s world-class IT curriculum is at the forefront of innovation, designed to empower students with the skills that matter most to employers. Under the Faculty of Information Technology, Richfield students have the option of specialising in Programming, Network Engineering, Business Analysis, IT Management and Emerging Technology.

The cutting-edge curriculums are designed to, among others, produce the best data scientists, artificial intelligence experts and python developers. Besides the formal curriculum, our students also have the opportunity to stack micro-credentials in partnership with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, IBM, Oracle and Salesforce, all of which happens within their duration of study. Now, by providing our students with access to Old Mutual’s state-of-the-art tech hub, we are ensuring that our graduates are not just job-ready, but innovation-ready too.

NextOptions
Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology
Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology, commenced operations in 1998 as a Computer Training Centre. Today it is one of the largest accredited Private Education providers in South Africa.
Read more: Oracle, IBM, Cisco, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Richfield, Old Mutual Limited

Related

Africa is bucking the global trend for women leaders in fintech. Source: Christina @ wocintech/Unsplash
#WomensMonth: Fintech needs more women in leadership5 hours ago
Fire up your entrepreneurial engine and join us at The Business Show
NSBC.AfricaFire up your entrepreneurial engine and join us at The Business Show23 Aug 2023
Amazon launches AWS Skills Centre in Cape Town
Amazon launches AWS Skills Centre in Cape Town17 Aug 2023
Cisco will bring EDGE Centres into WomHub incubation spaces. Source: x.com
#WomensMonth: Cisco and WomHub partner to help women in STEM17 Aug 2023
AWS launched its first international Skills Centre in the birth city of elastic cloud, Cape Town. Source: Brendon Petersen/Reframed
AWS launches first Skills Centre outside of the USA in Cape Town16 Aug 2023
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Ms Lauryn Hill to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
OnPoint PRRed Hot Chili Peppers and Ms Lauryn Hill to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival14 Jul 2023
Technology convergence is transforming the workplace. Source: Thisisengineering/Unsplash
The future of AI, blockchain, IoT and 5G is convergence11 Jul 2023
Vodacom Youth Academy on track with 2025 goal
Vodacom Youth Academy on track with 2025 goal21 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz