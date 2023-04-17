Gijima CEO Hamilton Ratshefola passes away

Gijima has announced that its group CEO Hamilton Ratshefola, affectionately known as Mr H, has passed away at the age of 56 following a short illness.

“Gijima, its shareholders, board, executive, staff and the information communications and technology industry have undoubtedly lost a par-excellence leader, a friend, a mentor and an innovator, passionate about all things in ICT, and the turnaround and sustainability of Gijima,” said Gijima executive chairman Robert Gumede in a press statement.

"Hamilton recently joined Gijima in May 2022 and in his short but meaningful time, Gijima has seen tremendous transformative gains, increased staff morale, improved partner, customer and vendor relations and with a clear-cut strategy of maintaining the vision of Gijima as a leading and largest 100% black owned and led ICT company in Africa," the company said.

Prior to joining Gijima, Ratshefola worked for IBM as general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa. He was the founder of Auxilium Capital as well as the founder of the Cornastone Group of companies. A consummate teacher and leader, Ratshefola strove to ensure that practical training and continuing ICT education, be accessible and affordable (and at times free) for aspirant young ICT professionals.

"Hamilton was passionate about personal integrity, ethical business, the uplifting of professionals and the potential of this country and the rest of the continent. His faith was a key cornerstone of his life. He was a devout Christian, having served in churches throughout his life, attributing all his successes to the grace of God.

"The ICT industry owes an incalculable debt of gratitude to Hamilton Ratshefola, as do the thousands of engineers, sales forces, who have been led by him over nearly three decades. Hamilton set the bar high for IT sales executives and continuously encouraged the same level of excellence from all his colleagues. We offer our support, thoughts and prayers to Mr H’s wife, Sis Mapule and their children who have walked every step with Mr H and, recently with Gijima. May they find solace in the knowledge that Hamilton was loved, appreciated, and admired by all of us at Gijima and the industry at large," Gijima said.