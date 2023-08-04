X brings back live video for the first time since 2021

X.com owner Elon Musk confirmed via a post on the platform formerly known as Twitter that live video is active and stable on the site.

Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X in July.

While we can speculate about the lasting legacy of the blue bird (previous Twitter logo), the company has a complex history with native video.

The company bought the short form, portrait video service Vine $30m in 2012 and launched the six second video clips on platform in 2013, before shutting it down in 2016.

Periscope came to Twitter as a fully formed app acquisition for a reported $100m and stock compensation in 2015, a year before the current dominant player in the video space, TikTok, launched out of China.

It’s unclear whether this video product will face a similar fate as its predecessors – or become the the exclusive domain of paying users.