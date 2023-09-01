Capitec month end woes continue, but not as bad as last year

Capitec has over 20 million users.

The bank announced that it has hit a key milestone of over 20 million clients in March this year with CEO Gerrie Fourie saying that this cements the group as the largest retail bank in South Africa by customer numbers, with a client base larger than the populations of Malawi, Zambia and the Netherlands.

This milestone compounds the effect of the latest outage that has left many customers frustrated and some even threatened to boycott the bank. Capitec Bank is working to resolve the issue and restore services as soon as possible.

Downdetector outage report as of 7am.

Another bad August

In August 2022 Capitec faced a 40-hour outage that also took its bank branch systems offline. The bank recovered quickly and even celebrated an award two months later when it was named SA's best digital bank in the InSites Consulting South Africa annual SITEisfaction survey.

Capitec has not responded to questions about this latest outage, but users are reporting that the app is working again.