Simple and affordable: Capitec disrupts bank fees

Capitec is making banking even simpler and more affordable in 2025 with a groundbreaking new fee structure. Clients clearly know what they get and pay, with five key fees of R1, R2, R3, R6, and R10. Get the full breakdown and see how Capitec leads in affordable, transparent banking.

Capitec, South Africa’s leading digital bank, has launched a new, simplified fee structure for 2025. The revised fees make banking more affordable and accessible for clients. By reducing costs for key services, Capitec continues its commitment to financial inclusion.

"By consolidating our fees into clear, simple tiers and reducing costs for essential services like debit orders and immediate payments, we’re making it easier for South Africans to understand and manage their banking fees," says Francois Viviers, group executive: Marketing and Communications at Capitec.

Back to basics: Keeping it simple

More than 30 pricing points have been streamlined into five key fees:

R1: Payments between Capitec accounts, including Capitec Pay



R2: Payments to other banks using EFT or PayShap



R3: Debit orders



R6: Immediate payments to any bank in SA



R10: Cash withdrawals per R1,000 at Capitec or other bank ATMs

Another industry first: Same fees for personal and business banking

Business banking clients will benefit from the same affordable transaction rates as personal banking clients, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to fostering growth for entrepreneurs and small businesses. A notable difference is the monthly fee: personal banking remains R7.50, while business banking has a monthly fee of R50 and requires a minimum balance of R150. Business account holders also receive personalised support and access to a dedicated relationship suite with 24/7 availability.

Viviers adds: "Traditional banking is complex and expensive, often at the expense of most South Africans. We believe pricing should be affordable, simple, and transparent so that our clients know exactly what they pay and what they get. This philosophy extends across our entire product range – from everyday banking to insurance and Capitec Connect. By maintaining competitive premiums on our insurance products and offering affordable mobile data rates, we ensure that comprehensive financial services remain within reach for all South Africans."

Reducing costs with smart tech

Capitec’s groundbreaking pricing structure is also the result of continued investment in innovation. By leveraging cloud computing solutions, particularly through Amazon Web Services (AWS), the bank has improved efficiency, strengthened system resilience and accelerated service delivery. These advancements have enabled Capitec to cut costs and pass the savings onto its clients.

Supporting economic growth through financial inclusion

Capitec’s initiative aligns with SARB’s Vision 2025, which aims to enhance financial inclusion by making digital payments more accessible, secure and efficient. By reducing costs and simplifying banking, Capitec is actively contributing to broader economic empowerment.

"When more South Africans and businesses have access to affordable banking services, it creates a ripple effect throughout the economy. Our simplified fee structure is more than just pricing – it’s about removing barriers to financial services and fostering economic growth for all South Africans," concludes Viviers.

For more details on Capitec’s 2025 banking fees and services, visit www.capitecbank.co.za.



