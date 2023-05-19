Free marketing AI tools every small business should know about

AI can be used to generate high-quality content that is optimised for search engines and resonates with specific target audiences. A free AI platform for this is openai.com which uses GPT-4 technology to create written content such as articles, social media posts, product descriptions and business plans. Another tool you could try for content creation is copy.ai.
Pictory.ai is an easy-to-use AI-powered video creation tool that allows the user to create professional-looking visual content in minutes without any previous experience in video editing. These videos can be used on websites, social media channels, email marketing campaigns, and more.
If you have a limited budget, try Booth.ai, a clever platform that creates high-quality product images in three easy steps: upload photos of your product, write a text prompt and you will receive quality, visual content that is aligned with your vision and brand in seconds.
Looka.com will save you time and money as it creates professional logos in just a few clicks. You can design, edit and save as many logos as you want, but you will have to pay if you want to download a logo. However, it’s a fraction of the price you will pay a designer to create a logo for you.
Quillbot started as a paraphrasing tool but has been expanded to include correcting grammar, spelling, punctuation and more. It even checks for plagiarism. Quillbot promises to improve your writing by intelligently rephrasing copy.
These AI marketing tools are ideal for businesses that do not have a marketing team as they save time, costs and increase efficiency.
However, Fetola CEO, Catherine Wijnberg advises entrepreneurs to exercise caution: “As use of the exciting AI tools gives you first movers advantage increases it’s important to keep an eye on the standard tech challenges of data breaches and privacy. It is also important to develop internal systems to identify and rectify false information or data bias.”
She added that entrepreneurs should not become reliant on AI and neglect human intuition, creativity, and critical thinking. AI can supplement human decision-making but should not replace it entirely.