Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareStoneClockworkBluegrass DigitalIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Tech Startups News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Local insurtech startup Root expands to the UK

19 May 2023
Root, an insurtech platform founded in South Africa, has expanded its operations to the UK and is experiencing significant growth in a market that is receptive to its services.
Root COO Charlotte Koep | image supplied
Root COO Charlotte Koep | image supplied

Root COO Charlotte Koep says the company’s first foray into global markets is proving encouraging: “There is a real appetite across the UK insurance market for a platform like ours, which offers both the technical flexibility to support a myriad of product edge-cases and access to modern, accessible and embedded distribution possibilities – and at pace.

“We’re establishing the business in the UK and building strong distribution partnerships. We find big organisations and we help them add value and create value – and use that to push ourselves into the market. We want to build long-term partnerships with the big players.”

Root, founded in Cape Town in 2016 by CEO Louw Hopley, was built on the fundamental proposition of making it easier for companies to achieve their goals of launching new insurance products and embedding their services into modern channels.

“Businesses come up against a lot of technical barriers stopping them from actually achieving those goals,” says Koep. “They face actuarial and regulatory barriers as well as technical roadblocks in embedding insurance into digital channels.”

Root has solved these problems by packaging all the compliance, regulatory and reporting complexities behind easy-to-use APIs, which allow brands to launch new insurance products quickly and easily.

Root now has over one million active policies on its platform, with 55 products live and a team of almost 50 supporting its next wave of expansion.

A logical move

Koep says Root’s expansion into the UK was a logical next move, partly due to practical considerations such as a shared language, strong travel links and a comfortable time zone difference.

She says the shared roadblocks and challenges faced by market players in the UK and South Africa quickly became apparent. For instance, regulatory-wise, the market in South Africa is almost a carbon copy of the UK market. The tech challenges are identical.

#StartupStory: Bi-me - An insurtech platform built for South African small businesses
#StartupStory: Bi-me - An insurtech platform built for South African small businesses

By 13 Mar 2023

“We’ve also been lucky in terms of our timing: there’s been an insurtech wave in the UK for the past six years, where a lot of consumer-centric brands have entered the market while the larger incumbent insurers have started realising that embedded is a trend they want to play into.

“Embedded is now one of the top three priorities for most insurers and we have an offering geared for that and the right platform, with the right success stories behind it. So, we’ve been experiencing a strong pull from the market because this is something they’re trying to achieve and we can help them achieve it,” she says.

Koep says Root’s top focus for 2023 is on doubling down across the UK market and growing the team to support expansion. “Beyond that, we do have global ambitions, but we’ll take our growth step by step,” she says.

NextOptions
Read more: expansion, startups, insurtech

Related

How is tech-enabled simplification driving SA's long-term insurance industry growth?
Insight SurveyHow is tech-enabled simplification driving SA's long-term insurance industry growth?1 Mar 2023
SA healthtech startup Envisionit Deep AI secures R30m investment
SA healthtech startup Envisionit Deep AI secures R30m investment24 Feb 2023
Naked Insurance raises R290m in funding
Naked Insurance raises R290m in funding15 Feb 2023
How are startups driving super-app success in Africa?
How are startups driving super-app success in Africa?2 Feb 2023
11 disruptive startups selected for AfriTech's accelerator programme
11 disruptive startups selected for AfriTech's accelerator programme23 Jan 2023
Nigeria's female-led startups winning investors in fight to close cash gap
Nigeria's female-led startups winning investors in fight to close cash gap15 Dec 2022
Monique Nelson. Source: Supplied.
UniWorld Group puts Africa in its expansion plans7 Dec 2022
Microsoft to accelerate the growth of 10,000 African startups
Microsoft to accelerate the growth of 10,000 African startups2 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz