Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Richfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyASUSIrvine PartnersBullion PR & CommunicationESETThe Innovator TrustOmnisientOctotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

4th Industrial Revolution News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    The Arena Group Holdings removes CEO after AI ghost-writing scandal

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    13 Dec 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    The Arena Group Holdings (not to be confused with South African publisher Arena Group, itself involved in corporate scandal), the parent company of Sports Illustrated, has removed its CEO after the company was entangled in a scandal involving the use of artificial intelligence to generate content. The company stands accused of publishing articles penned by AI under pseudonyms, leading to significant backlash and criticism.
    The December 2023 cover of Sports Illustrated magazine, published by The Arena Group Holdings.
    The December 2023 cover of Sports Illustrated magazine, published by The Arena Group Holdings.

    Ross Levinsohn, the erstwhile company CEO, found his tenure abruptly terminated in the wake of these allegations. His position has been filled on an interim basis by Manoj Bhargava, the philanthropist and billionaire founder of Innovations Ventures – backers of the 5-hour Energy line of caffeine energy drinks.

    The fallout from the scandal didn’t stop at the top. Andrew Kraft, the operations president and COO, and Rob Barrett, the media president, were also shown the door. Their dismissals were confirmed by a spokesperson for Manoj Bhargava, the majority stakeholder of the Arena Group.

    Julie Fenster, the corporate counsel, was another casualty of the scandal, although the specific reasons for her dismissal remain unclear.

    In its defence, The Arena Group initially denied the allegations, asserting that the contentious articles were commercial content sourced from a third-party advertising company, AdVon Commerce.

    However, the controversy has precipitated significant changes in the company’s leadership. It’s noteworthy that the company’s actions were ostensibly aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and revenue. The full impact of this scandal on the company’s future remains to be seen.

    Read more: Sports Illustrated, sports media, publishing, AI, Lindsey Schutters
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity


    Related

    Jury finds Google in violation of antitrust laws, rules in favour of Epic
    Jury finds Google in violation of antitrust laws, rules in favour of Epic
     19 hours
    Source: © 123rf In 2024, in the PR industry, ESG is the area in which most investment is expected, AI tools mastery is the most important skill says a new ICCO report
    ESG investment, AI tools mastery and other top trends for the PR industry
    1 day
    An Anglo American employee at the Kumba Iron Ore mine. Anglo signed an MOU with Swedish H2 Green Steel in April to use products from Kumba.
    Anglo American outlines financial plans, eyes long-term demand growth
     8 Dec 2023
    Apple recently unveiled its M3 family of processers in the 2023 MacBook Pro models. Source: Apple Newsroom
    Apple enters the AI race, but prioritises on-device machine learning
     7 Dec 2023
    Image supplied. Digitlab's CEO, Mike Saunders, is the only South African selected as a contributor to the global business book Doers & Dreamers
    6 messages from Doers & Dreamers to inspire people to make an impact
    7 Dec 2023
    Google releases Gemini, says it&#x2019;s the next generation AI model
    Google releases Gemini, says it’s the next generation AI model
     6 Dec 2023
    MTN SA CEO, Charles Molapisi
    MTN turns to AI and APIs to gain tech advantage
    4 Dec 2023
    Cristiano Ronaldo is the most prominent spokesperson for Binance. Source: x.com
    Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1bn lawsuit, implicated in Binance crypto fraud
     1 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz