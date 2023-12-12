Load shedding is compromising your home security this festive season

There’s no telling whether and how much electricity we’ll have this December period. Criminals are well aware that many of us will be out for a few days, and that most security systems go down the moment load shedding begins.
A solar system with panels, an inverter, and batteries, all tailored to your home’s specific security and everyday needs, resolves many of the security concerns we as homeowners may have while we’re away, especially during times of heavy load shedding.
While you plan for your festive-season security needs before setting off, there are a few security benefits to having solar that you should consider:
Some criminals monitor their targets before breaking in to gauge movement. Exterior lights that are left on at all hours of the day may indicate that no one is home. Connecting these lights to a timer or a remote-control system, which is also connected to the internet, will allow you to control your lights while away, even during load shedding, ensuring that they’re on at night, and off during the day.
Alumo Energy’s solar systems, installed by expert and experienced solar engineers, could be set up in such a way that specific lights and other security systems in different parts of the home are prioritised and are always provided with a steady stream of electricity.
A worthwhile addition would be remote-controlled fixtures that connect via the internet to your smart device, which will allow you to turn specific lights in separate parts of your home on and off to make it seem as though there is human activity inside.
Your festive lights can also be connected to the solar-energy system, creating the impression that your family is spending this period at home. As an added benefit, solar power will help offset the additional electricity costs that come with running multiple festive lights, saving a considerable amount on your electricity bill over the holidays.
You may also consider leaving your entertainment system, such as a radio or television with sound on during this period. Even better is if you can control the unit remotely. Solar will allow that your entertainment system stays on during load shedding, warning would-be criminals that someone might be home.
Criminals may also see the solar panels on your home’s roof and understand that your security system will still be fully operational during load-shedding, deterring them from targeting your home in the first place.
Solar connected cameras will help bring you further peace of mind by allowing you to check in on your home and belongings to make sure they are still safe, allowing you to fully enjoy your time away with family or friends.
Once you’ve made the decision to fortify your home with solar energy, make sure to contact an experienced and well-established solar provider and installer such as Alumo Energy to visit your home, recommend the right system and pricing model that suits your unique needs, and expertly install your home solar so that no problems arise while you’re away or at home using it this holiday season.