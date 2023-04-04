BMW IT Hub searches for top SA tech talent

The BMW IT Hub is once again searching for new and existing talent with different skills. The IT Hub will host another leg of its Tech Talent Days from 6-7 May 2023 and invites Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud developers, data engineers and Full Stack developers in Java, Python and C# to join. Applications opened on Friday, 24 March 2023.

Following a successful launch of Tech Talent Days last year where 50% of the participants were offered a contract assignment with the Hub, the BMW IT Hub established a Graduate Tech Academy in January 2023 and enrolled over 100 graduates on a 12-month contract basis through BMW Group South Africa’s approved Temporary Employment Service Providers (TES). The hub also confirms exciting projects in the pipeline with this cohort.

Global IT solutions for innovation and sustainability

Based in South Africa, the BMW IT Hub provides IT solutions for a variety of business areas in the BMW Group. The hub focuses on innovation topics and comprehensive IT solutions like Development and Operations for SAP, Java, Azure, Cloud and many others.

Uniquely positioned as an internal partner to the BMW Group, the IT Hub ensures collaborative partnerships, provides deep insight into the compliance and IT Methodology processes within the company.

The BMW IT Hub boasts an impressive track record, having successfully implemented several key IT solutions for the BMW Group.

Tech talent days

The BMW IT Hub is looking for suitably qualified consultants on an assignment basis to support the hub through BMW Group South Africa’s approved Temporary Employment Service Providers (TESs). Successful consultants will develop global solutions for the BMW Group in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Autonomous Driving and other ground-breaking Digitalisation fields.

Potential applicants can access the registration page or the BMW Group South Africa website for more information on the skills required and how to apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be notified by 14 April 2023.