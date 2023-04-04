Industries

iStore opens Africa's first Apple Premium Partner store concept in Joburg

4 Apr 2023
iStore has brought its Apple Premium Partner (APP) store concept to the African continent, launching the first store at Eastgate Mall in Johannesburg.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

According to the company, the store is inspired by Apple's iconic retail concept, and will offer the Apple experience while delivering a completely new level of customer service.

This Apple Premium Partner concept store will also offer customers an interactive experience, a full assortment of Apple products and ecosystems on display, training workshops with trained Apple experts and a Apple experience for small and medium business customers.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

“First of its kind on the African continent, at iStore Eastgate customer experience and customer care is our number one priority. It is the ultimate destination to get the full Apple experience, complemented by iStore’s unique benefits and services like iCare warranty range, Vodacom, MTN and Telkom cellular contract upgrades, trade-in and many more,” says Chris Dodd, iStore CEO.

“We always aim to elevate the overall customer experience with our brand and we look forward to welcoming our customers,” concludes Dodd.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Upgraded services at the Apple Premium Partner include:

Training and workshops: iStore already offers daily product training at selected stores and online through the iStore meets programme, but it will offer an expanded series of informative training and workshops at this location. The future lineup includes training workshops for beginners and advanced users of iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch. More information regarding this series and how to book will be available soon.

In-store repairs on iPhone, Mac and iPad: iStore Eastgate will feature an on-site hardware repair workshop that will assist with a wide variety of Apple repairs, including Authorised iPhone Screen Repairs and battery replacements as well as other iPhone, Mac and iPad repairs.

Small and medium business (SMB) focus: With a strong focus on SMB customers, this store will assist small businesses with their growth through training, tech support and offer affordable ways for businesses to purchase Apple products - through preferential pricing, monthly payment and various trade-in options.

iStore Eastgate is running exclusive opening deals to celebrate the store launch.

consumer electronics, Customer experience, Apple, store design, iStore, physical retail

