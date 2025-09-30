New Balance opens concept store in Eastgate Shopping Centre

New Balance has now opened its new location at Eastgate Shopping Centre in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Image supplied

It’s part of New Balance’s latest retail concept, which is built to put people, not products, at the centre of the consumer experience.

Designed around central seating gestures, the store aims to encourage customers to convene, draw inspiration from each other, and find their authentic style.

The Eastgate location is also a UCC store, one of only a select few in South Africa.

UCC stores are built around New Balance’s most advanced retail concept, offering a fully integrated consumer experience where performance, lifestyle, and fashion coexist under one roof.

They aim to create a space where athletes and trendsetters alike can find products, community, and inspiration in a single environment.

The Eastgate store features: