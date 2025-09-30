Subscribe & Follow
New Balance opens concept store in Eastgate Shopping Centre
It’s part of New Balance’s latest retail concept, which is built to put people, not products, at the centre of the consumer experience.
Designed around central seating gestures, the store aims to encourage customers to convene, draw inspiration from each other, and find their authentic style.
The Eastgate location is also a UCC store, one of only a select few in South Africa.
UCC stores are built around New Balance’s most advanced retail concept, offering a fully integrated consumer experience where performance, lifestyle, and fashion coexist under one roof.
They aim to create a space where athletes and trendsetters alike can find products, community, and inspiration in a single environment.
The Eastgate store features:
- Curated product assortments tailored for both elite athletes and lifestyle consumers.
- Visual storytelling that highlights the makers, origins, and culture behind key products.
- A fusion of sport and culture, where performance footwear and apparel meet street style.