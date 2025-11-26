South Africa
Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationMall of AfricaLGVolpesWWF South AfricaOnPoint PRBataNielsenIQGoogleEbony+IvoryRainbow ChickenTLC Worldwide AfricaVicinity MediaHellopeterBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Somerset Mall welcomes New Balance's UCC retail concept

    New Balance has officially opened its doors at Somerset Mall in Cape Town, Western Cape. This location introduces the footwear company's latest UCC (Uncommonly Common Concept) retail concept, designed to place people at the heart of the experience.
    26 Nov 2025
    26 Nov 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    With central seating gestures and a layout that invites connection, the store encourages customers to gather, share inspiration, and explore their authentic style.

    Each store opened is more than a retail space; it’s a statement of New Balance's commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering world-class experiences.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Located in the newly expanded wing of Somerset Mall, the store showcases the updated UCC concept and stands out as one of our most visually compelling environments to date.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Key features include:

    • Curated product assortments for elite athletes and lifestyle consumers.
    • Visual storytelling that celebrates the makers, origins, and culture behind our products.
    • A fusion of sport and culture, where performance meets street style.
    • Dedicated Made in USA section honouring craftsmanship and heritage.

    New Balance also noted that several store openings have been planned for 2026.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz