Somerset Mall welcomes New Balance's UCC retail concept

New Balance has officially opened its doors at Somerset Mall in Cape Town, Western Cape. This location introduces the footwear company's latest UCC (Uncommonly Common Concept) retail concept, designed to place people at the heart of the experience.

With central seating gestures and a layout that invites connection, the store encourages customers to gather, share inspiration, and explore their authentic style.

Each store opened is more than a retail space; it’s a statement of New Balance's commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering world-class experiences.

Located in the newly expanded wing of Somerset Mall, the store showcases the updated UCC concept and stands out as one of our most visually compelling environments to date.

Key features include:

Curated product assortments for elite athletes and lifestyle consumers.



Visual storytelling that celebrates the makers, origins, and culture behind our products.



A fusion of sport and culture, where performance meets street style.



Dedicated Made in USA section honouring craftsmanship and heritage.

New Balance also noted that several store openings have been planned for 2026.